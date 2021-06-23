90 Day Fiance viewers are skeptical of Steven and Olga’s plan to live out of a van

Steven and Olga turned some heads when they talked about their plan to travel the US and live out of a van with their young son. Pic credit: TLC

After Steven and Olga revealed on 90 Day Diaries their intention to travel around America in a van with their young son following Steven’s yoga teaching dreams, viewers became skeptical of their plan.

The grand idea is something that shocked viewers because they think the practicality of the idea is just not there.

Both Olga and Steven complained that they don’t have alone time at Steven’s grandmother’s house, but packing into a van as a family won’t solve that issue. They also went through a breakup not long ago before getting back together.

Critics also voiced their concerns in the comments of an Instagram meme post from a 90 Day fan account that brought up Steven and Olga’s van life plans.

90 Day Diaries viewers discussed Olga and Steven’s plan to live out of a van with their son

The Instagram post of a 90 Day Fiance fan account that sparked this discussion was actually a meme that brought up Olga and Steven’s van life plan.

The had a banner at the top of the meme that read, “Me when the air conditioner in my house stops working for five minutes.”

And below was a still from Steven on 90 Day Diaries saying, “We’re going to transition into what we call van life.”

The post got a discussion going from critics who voiced their opinions about Steven and Olga’s van life idea.

Some voiced their concern for their young child, who they intend to take with them every step of the way, while others commented about Steven and Olga’s rocky relationship not being well suited for what van life will entail.

One person summarized, “They don’t have enough time alone, and are struggling in their marriage, so they decided to buy a van, convert it to a home, and drive across the US to help save their marriage. Go figure…”

90 Day critics voiced their opinions on Steven and Olga’s van life idea. @90dayfiancecraycray/Instagram

Olga and Steven were controversial on 90 Day Fiance

Olga and Steven were the youngest couple to be on 90 Day Fiance, both being just 20 years old at the time. Steven’s bad temper and immature way of thinking was apparent on the show as the young couple tried to get along in Russia while Olga was pregnant and after she delivered the baby.

Since coming to America on a K-1 visa and getting married, Steven and Olga have already broken up once, and their situation has been tense.

Olga has also been attacked by haters who think she got pregnant on purpose while visiting America to become a citizen through her child.

Viewers do hope that everything will work out for Olga and Steven for the sake of their son.

New episodes of 90 Day Diaries are on Discovery+ every Sunday.