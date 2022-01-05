90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Caleb contracts COVID-19 after hanging out with David and Annie

Caleb Greenwood tested positive for COVID-19 after spending New Year’s Eve with some of his 90 Day Fiance castmates. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Caleb Greenwood has tested positive for COVID-19 after spending some time with his 90 Day Fiance castmates on New Year’s Eve.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Caleb partied with two popular 90 Day Fiance couples on New Year’s Eve in his home state of Arizona.

Caleb spent his night with 90 Day Fiance fan favorites David Toborowsky and his wife Annie Suwan, along with Before the 90 Days Season 3 alumni couple Benjamin Taylor and Akinyi Obala.

The 90 Day Fiance stars had a blast listening to a live band and sharing some drinks while the couples in attendance topped off their NYE countdown with a kiss.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Caleb Greenwood contracts COVID-19 after partying with David and Annie

Now, Caleb has informed his fans that just five days after his fun night out with his 90 Day Fiance castmates, he has contracted COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 4, Caleb first shared a pic of two positive COVID-19 tests.

Caleb added a frazzled-looking cat pic to his Story and wrote, “How I feel today,” along with the text, “Well, that’s a first for me.”



After sharing his positive diagnosis, Caleb received a lot of questions and feedback from his fans, so he took to Instagram Stories once again to record a live video, updating his followers on his condition.

“Well, hey. I’ve got a lot of people asking how I’m doing and I’m doing good,” Caleb told his fans in his live video.

He continued, “I woke up with a bit of a scratchy throat, a little bit of sinus stuff. It seemed like a cold, I had just been tested recently so I wasn’t too worried.”

Caleb’s symptoms are mild, ‘not that bad’

“Some hours later, I started to feel warm. It’s very pleasant warmth,” Caleb shared. “I feel like I’m in a hot tub. Like, for a fever, it really isn’t bad. I’m very cozy and I’m not complaining.”

Caleb then told his fans that all in all, his symptoms aren’t that bad and he’s doing just fine.

“A little bit of nausea, it’s just very light, a little bit of muscle aches, but I would rate this a two out of – eh, a three out of ten. Not that bad.”

According to the video from New Year’s Eve, David Toborowsky made a point of telling his fans that everyone in attendance was vaccinated, which means Caleb was likely included among those inoculated.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.