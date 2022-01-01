Caleb Greenwood was partying with two popular 90 Day Fiance couples on NYE

Caleb Greenwood was at a New Year’s party hanging out with two 90 Day Fiance couples. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newcomer Caleb Greenwood seems to have made 90 Day Fiance friends in his home state of Arizona and was caught partying with them on New Year’s Eve.

Caleb was hanging out with fan-favorites David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan as well as alumni couple Benjamin Taylor and Akinyi Obala.

David posted an Instagram Live where he introduced his friendship with Caleb and included his wife and Benjamin and Akinyi in the video.

David was the one to originally share the news that his New Year’s Eve celebrations included the company of not only Caleb but also Benajmin and Akinyi.

All of them live in Arizona so it makes sense that they would have connected at some point but it was still surprising for fans to see them all partying together for this special occasion.

In the almost five-minute long video, David introduced Caleb to the camera, who held up his drink in a cheering gesture to the camera. Caleb ended up re-sharing the video on his Instagram stories.

Although it is hard to make out exactly what David is saying because of the music and atmosphere at the party, it was clear that their meeting was intentional as David panned the camera to Annie and Akinyi and Benjamin who wished followers a happy New Year.

The video captured the moments leading up to and after the stroke of midnight where viewers got to watch David and Annie share a cute kiss to start off the year.

David also made the point of saying that everyone was vaccinated.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans love Alina Kasha but are wary of Caleb Greenwood

Caleb has been drawing a lot of criticism for the way he has been handling Alina’s disability and Before the 90 Days viewers worry that his ignorance and cringey behavior will get worse.

Conversely, viewers are finding Alina to be a strong and inspiring woman but are sharing fears for her wellbeing and safety being with Caleb who is a stranger to her in person.

Viewers are hopeful that Caleb will start making a different impression but also know from the trailer that there will be several more hiccups. These issues will arise when Alina’s best friend Elijah, who went on the trip to chaperone, will pry into Caleb’s thoughts and motives.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.