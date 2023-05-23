Kim Kardashian opens up about ‘beautiful’ marriage to Kanye West and why she had to walk away

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West initially made headlines as a power couple with four children together but then experienced a rocky marriage, ultimately leading to a divorce.

Their marriage became plagued by highly-publicized issues, including Kanye’s controversial comments several times. Among them were his remarks about his and Kim’s daughter, North West, while he was on the campaign trail for the 2020 Presidential Election.

“Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to,” West said while campaigning in South Carolina.

As one might imagine, Kim was upset over her then-husband’s public comments alluding to an abortion and the impact they might have on their daughter as she gets older.

Along with those public comments, West shared additional remarks in since-deleted tweets. In his Twitter rant, he called out Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, for attempting to get a doctor to lock him up for treatment for mental health issues.

With the divorce finalized last year, Kim, 42, has recently made some rare comments about what she called a “beautiful” marriage to the outspoken rapper she eventually had to walk away from.

Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t consider her marriage a failure

With a new season of The Kardashians on the way, the main star appeared in a recent episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast on YouTube. During her time there, Kim spoke about various topics, including the price of fame, being hard on herself, putting her happiness first, and having compassion for others.

The latter of those topics coincide with her marriage to and divorce from hip-hop star Kanye West. However, Kim never mentioned him by name during her comments.

She referred to her marriage to Kanye as “beautiful” for a while and doesn’t consider it a “failure.” However, Kim mentioned being unable to “help” Kanye because he doesn’t “want” it. The reality TV star and business mogul also said she and her ex-husband had “different views” and she didn’t possess “the power” to change him as a person.

“You can’t really force things on other people. You can’t expect them to be where you’re at- at your level,” she said, adding that sometimes “you have to let go of molding people into the idea of what you want.”

“Thinking you have the power to change someone is so selfish and so crazy. Everyone has to learn on their own,” Kim shared.

Kim’s marriage to Kanye was her third and longest, lasting from 2014 to 2022. Before West, Kim married music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and former NBA star Kris Humphries for just 72 days in 2011.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and the following month they agreed to end the marriage due to “irreconcilable differences.” The couple also agreed to joint custody of their four children: North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

With West’s continued antics and actions on social media professing his love for Kim and wanting her back, she asked a court to speed up the divorce. As of March 2022, she was declared legally single, dropping West as her legal last name.

Their divorce settlement was finalized last November, as Kim and Kanye move on with their lives. This past January, West married again, and it was confirmed the 45-year-old musician and Yeezy designer Bianca Censori became husband and wife.

Kim Kardashian is not giving up on being in love again

While Kim’s divorce from West was finalizing, she began dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, again making headlines. As they were dating, Kanye started to take shots at Davidson on social media and even in his music and videos. Along with that, West was blasting other celebrities, including former friend and colleague Kid Cudi, as well as comedian Trevor Noah.

That resulted in West getting suspended from Instagram last year, dropping out from Coachella as a headline performer, and additional backlash as he continued his tirades.

Davidson and Kim continued to go strong for a while but decided to end things as friends after less than a year together. While she and Davidson broke up last August, Kim said she’s yet to give up on finding someone else to share her life with.

“I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” Kim shared during the podcast interview.

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres on Hulu on Thursday, May 25.