Pete Davidson sought out trauma therapy after Kanye West harrassment

Pete Davidson learned that words can be hurtful and sought treatment after Kanye West, the ex of his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, made posts and raps about the funnyman.

Kanye has expressed disdain for Pete because he dated Kim and spent time with his children; Kanye insultingly refers to Pete as “Skete.”

Monsters and Critics reported in February that Kanye claimed to “Run Skete off the gram.” The now-deleted post read, “Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life.” Kanye also rapped about Pete in the song Eazy, claiming, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

Pete reportedly began trauma therapy in April.

A source told PEOPLE, “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.”

However, Kanye has continued to post about Pete.

Kanye West says Skete Davidson is dead

Kanye made a temporary return to social media with a fake news report allegedly by The New York Times after Kim and Pete’s breakup went public.

The now-deleted Instagram post announced the death of Skete Davidson, 28.

The post also featured a mock Kid Cudi article that read, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

Cudi was an artist on GOOD Music, Kanye’s record label. Kanye and Cudi fell out over Pete because Cudi was friends with the SNL comedian.

Kid Cudi walked off stage last month after festival attendees at Rolling Loud threw bottles at him. Cudi replaced Kanye at the Miami-based hip-hop festival, angering Yeezy fans.

Kanye’s baby mama, Kim, was upset over the post and demanded that he remove it. A source spilled to the Daily Mail, “Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t.”

However, Kanye did ultimately remove the post.

Pete Davidson will appear on The Kardashians Season 2

The Kardashian-Jenner clan launched their Hulu series, The Kardashians, and said the show would focus on business ventures but feature personal life information, too.

As the show filmed, Kim appeared on Saturday Night Live, where she connected with comedian Pete Davidson. The two began dating in October, and although Kim briefly mentioned her relationship during promotional interviews, it was too new to feature on the show. Kim decided to bring Pete on the show for Season 2, however.

One scene showed Kim calling Pete from the shower. She asked Pete to join her, and he excitedly dropped his phone and ran for the bathroom.

