Kim Kardashian goes makeup-free and fresh-faced to celebrate grandma MJ

Kim Kardashian showed off her makeup-free face while celebrating her grandma MJ. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian hopped onto social media to spread the love for her grandma MJ’s 88th birthday and did so with a fresh-faced snap.

The 41-year-old reality star and ex-wife of rapper Kanye West puckered up her naked lips and put her flawless features on display as she gave her maternal grandma an adorable side-squeeze.

Kim appeared to only have her lashes adorned with minimal sweeps of mascara while leaving the rest of her visage untouched.

Continuing to sport the platinum locks she began wearing to match her beau Pete Davidson, Kim shared multiple snaps with her followers to celebrate — posting several pics that included a shot of the whole Kardashian clan from what looked to be the earliest days of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians era.

Kim even tossed in a throwback pic and a gorgeous black and white of her grandma on her wedding day.

The reality star captioned the series with a sweet shout-out to her gram, writing, “Happy 88th Birthday to the Queen MJ! I love you so much grandma and so so so lucky to have you to up to look up to.”

Kim Kardashian rocks a string bikini for vacation with Pete Davidson

Kim has been in the news a lot lately, namely for her intense relationship with SNL-alum Pete Davidson as the pair continue to make waves with their public displays of affection and lavish trips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Recently, Kim and Pete had fans talking when they cooled off during a little pool dip and sunshine-soaking deckside, with Kim choosing a stringy two-piece as her swimwear attire for the day.

Sharing a series of snaps with her followers, Kim appeared to be happy as she and her beau made some silly faces, relaxed by the pool, and enjoyed some skin-to-skin contact as Kim leaned her feet into Pete’s bare chest.

Kim Kardashian dishes on her sex life with Pete Davidson

Rumors of a split have circulated the internet since May, when Kim shared a shady post that had fans feeling confused over the status of her relationship.

However, Kim just last month dished some juicy details on her sex life with Pete, and it sounded like the star had truly met her match.

According to Monsters and Critics, Kim vaguely related some secret information during an episode of The Kardashians, telling sisters Khloe and Kourtney, “When I turned 40, everyone said it’s the best sex of your life. And so far…” she said before leaving the sentence dangling and winking at her siblings.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.