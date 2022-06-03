Kim Kardashian dishes on sex life with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian talks about life with Pete Davidson and hints at a good time in the bedroom. Pic credit: Hulu

Since The Kardashians premiered in April, viewers have been waiting for Kim to talk about her relationship with Pete Davidson and tell the cameras how things are between the two, even if he won’t physically be on the show.

Kim finally started talking about her life with the 28-year-old comedian during Episode 8. While talking with Khloe and Kourtney, Kim discussed how things were with her and Pete and gave fans some of the info as to how they started talking.

As always, it wouldn’t be a Kardashian relationship without sex, and sex icon Kim Kardashian gave a few hints at what it’s like in the bedroom with Pete.

Kim Kardashian hints at ‘best sex of her life’ with Pete Davidson

While sex is a hot topic for Kourtney and Travis this season as they try to have a baby (and generally can’t keep their hands off of each other), it’s still a topic for Kim as she navigates her relationship with Pete.

Fortunately for the Skims founder, things seem to be going well between the sheets.

She revealed to Khloe and Kourtney, “When I turned 40, everyone said it’s the best sex of your life. And so far…” Kim trailed off and never verbally finished her sentence but gave a wink and a laugh to her sisters.

As she continued to talk about her relationship with Pete, she revealed how they started talking, and the way living life with him is a new experience for her.

Kim Kardashian reveals how she started talking to Pete Davidson

Kim revealed that when she and Pete did their skit on Saturday Night Life and kissed, she felt like there could be something more there. However, Pete didn’t come to her afterparty, so she wasn’t able to talk to him. Afterward, she called the producers and got his number from them.

When the news broke that she and Pete were seeing each other, Megan Fox asked Kim if it was real, advising that Pete had asked her for Kim’s number “months” before but Megan said no, that nothing would ever happen with Pete and Kim and it was more likely that she and MGK would be “eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number,” before adding, “Like, never going to happen. Do not ask us.”

Fortunately for Pete, Kim took matters into her own hands and has nothing but positive things to say.

She told her sisters that their relationship is pretty “normal” and it’s not just a “hysterical comedy shot at all times.” She admitted that she had no idea how happy she could be doing normal things with him like watching television or working out.

She also said that she and Pete are both big on skincare, and once she had a pimple and fell asleep before putting on medicine for it, and woke up to find out Pete had put it on for her when she was asleep.

She added that she isn’t “chasing anything” which is “the best feeling.”

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.