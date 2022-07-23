Kanye West reveals ‘crazy’ sum of money he spent on Balenciaga in one year

Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kanye West’s love for high fashion is a reoccurring theme in his music, and the billionaire revealed how much he splurged on Balenciaga in one year.

In January, Ye announced a collaboration with the creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia.

They released eight Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga outfits to tease the collection, which will have an affordable pricing model.

The Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga has about 25 ensembles and opened its first physical store in Times Square yesterday.

The highly-anticipated collaboration features wardrobe essentials such as denim jackets and hoodies along with body-hugging jumpsuits ringing true to Ye’s vision.

The majority of the clothes from the brand are dark colors, with a few beige hoodies and light wash denim fits.

Kanye shows off a $4.1 million receipt on Balenciaga

The receipt revealed that Ye had spent $4,113,034 at Balenciaga in the past 12 months and $1,120,166 was spent on Balenciaga’s women’s ready-to-wear collection.

According to HipHopDX, Ye shared the details on an Instagram Story prior to the launch of his collaboration with the luxury fashion house.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kanye West dropped over $4M at Balenciaga this year 💰 pic.twitter.com/wPLa9XhIS2 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 22, 2022

Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

The rapper has since had a string of girlfriends to potentially splurge over $1 million of Balenciaga.

Ye has been linked to about four women in the past year including Irina Shayk, Vinetria, Julia Fox, and most recently Instagram model Chaney Jones, who he reportedly split from after five months of dating.

The Stronger rapper launched a social media feud with The Kardashians star before the divorce was finalized earlier this year.

Kanye celebrates historic Gap sales

Last week, Kanye celebrated his contritions to Gap sales after bringing his Yeezy vision to the long-running retail and clothing brand.

In an Instagram post, he shared a photo of Bob L. Martin who serves as Gap’s Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

In the caption, Ye praises Martin and requested a meeting with the business executive.

“On my moms birthday I was able for the first time to sit in on a Gap call with Bob Martin, Bob Fisher and other leads of the company. Bob Martin was one of the most inspiring people I’ve heard speak in business. He kept saying go to the stores on the call,” Kanye wrote, continuing:

“I came to Gap to put good product directly in stores. We’ve had 2 of the biggest sales day in Gap history since I’ve been there. We sold 14 million dollars worth of the perfect black hoodie at 80 dollars a hoodie off of a television commercial that was ran one time. I came to Gap to bring good quality products to the people at all times. Bob I need to meet with you as soon as possible.”

It is unlikely that Kanye will have any trouble getting a meeting with the top executives at Gap following his successful launch in New York’s Time Square with the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga flagship store.