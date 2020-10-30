Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban win Halloween dressed as Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin — the kids are tigers!

Reality television star Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to get creative when it comes to Halloween!

Each year, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians looks to find a way to outdo her previous year’s costume.

Fresh off her big 40th birthday celebration, the KUWTK star recently posted images of a creative group costume involving herself, along with friend Jonathan Cheban and all four of her children.

They went with a smart pop culture reference, opting for a very 2020-relevant Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin Tiger King theme, making sure even the kids got in on the fun.

Kim Kardashian shows off Tiger King group costumes

With Halloween set to arrive on Saturday, Kim Kardashian gave fans a look at a great costume idea for a group to use. In a series of new Instagram posts, Kim put the creative costumes on display.

The theme is based on the Tiger King documentary miniseries, which took Netflix by storm this past March. The true-crime miniseries gripped many people’s attention and has now led to the popularity of the Tiger King costumes this Halloween.

They feature Kim K dressed up as Carole Baskin, with good friend Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban as Joe Exotic himself. The kids- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, are dressed up as tigers, which has plenty of fans commenting about how adorable they all look.

The new images (below) arrive just days after Kim K finished celebrating her 40th birthday in Tahiti with family and friends, including Cheban.

View this post on Instagram Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers 🐅 #Halloween2020 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 30, 2020 at 6:11am PDT

As of this writing, Kim Kardashian’s costume post has received over 2.5 million Likes and 16,000 comments, most of which are praising the clever concept.

“Can this one maybe top our Sonny and Cher?” Cheban asked on Kim’s post, referring to their costumes from 2017 at the Casamigo Annual Halloween party.

Most fans who replied to Cheban’s comment agreed that the 2020 concept outdid that one, which was also a hit at the time.

Fans, reality TV stars react to Kim K’s IG costume post

Based on the various comments from fans, friends, and even reality TV stars, Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban, and the kids really won people over with this Tiger King concept.

“Omg im dying! This is the best costume ever!! 💕” one commenter posted on Kim K’s series of photos.

“THE KIDS ARE SO CUTE😭❤️,” another person said on Kim’s IG post.

“I am LIVING for this!!!!” yet another fan said of the Halloween costumes.

Other comments included “Nailed it” and “SO GOOD” as many people praised the group costume ideas.

“Awwwwww yes yes yes!!!!” commented Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian.

“I love this,” wrote Kim’s friend La La Anthony, who also added several crying laughing emojis.

It also brought in another reality TV star, Larissa Lima of 90 Day Fiance fame.

“Free Joe,” Larissa said in her comment on Kim K’s images.

Besides sharing the popular Instagram post, Kim was also sharing some behind-the-scenes videos and pics on her IG Story, which typically goes away after 24 hours. The videos involved her gushing over how cute her kids looked and then taking them to see Jonathan as he was getting made up like Joe Exotic.

The whole group then participated in a photoshoot to create the images for Kim’s IG.

Based on the footage, everyone was having fun at the photoshoot and being in costume. Based on the social media reactions, most fans were absolutely eating up the Joe Exotic Tiger King costume theme, no pun intended!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!