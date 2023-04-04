Khloe Kardashian ‘waiting’ for her apology after Kim copies ‘clown’ outfit

Who’s laughing now?

Kim Kardashian was forced to apologize to Khloe Kardashian after copying an outfit of her younger sister’s that she once called “clown”-like.

Kim is currently visiting Tokyo, Japan, along with her two daughters, and on Sunday, the mogul took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from their trip.

One snap showed the SKIMS founder in a fluffy, knee-length, bright pink faux fur coat and matching tote bag by Balenciaga, complete with a pink Hello Kitty-themed nail job.

As eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out, the look bore a striking resemblance to the fluffy pastel-pink fur coat that Khloe wore in Tokyo back in 2018 – an outfit Kim compared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians to a “f**king clown.”

The reality star’s Instagram carousel even included the KUWTK clip of her blasting Khloe’s outfit. In the video – which has since gone viral on TikTok – Kim tells her sisters, “I’m not f**king kidding. This is not, like, a tourist thing where it’s Halloween.”

Kim’s carousel also included a screenshot of a tweet from a Khloe fan account that showed the two ‘fits side-by-side. “Well well well @KimKardashian apologize now!!” the Twitter user wrote.

Kim Kardashian says ‘sorry’ to Khloe after Japan outfit steal

Soon after Kim shared the Instagram post, Khloe showed up in her sister’s comments section to collect her apology. “I’m waiting……,” the Good American co-founder wrote.

“I’m sorry Khloe and to Kourt too,” Kim wrote back, adding heart and clown face emojis.

In Kim’s IG comments section, some fans took her sister’s side, with one writing, “Justice for Khloe.”

But others were receptive to the SKIMS founder’s apology: “We stan an accountable queen,” one commenter wrote.

Kim Kardashian and North West taking Japan by storm

Kim’s trip to Tokyo hasn’t been all drama.

Photos from Kim’s Instagram post showed her and her two daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 5, all matching in various shades of bright pink.

Other snaps showed the trio visiting a hedgehog café, where they pet, fed, and played with the creatures and drove mini race cars around an indoor track.

Meanwhile, over on TikTok, where North and Kim’s joint account has racked up more than 15 million followers, the mother-daughter duo has been sharing nonstop Japan content.

Clips show the pair getting matching jewel-encrusted Hello Kitty manicures, visiting an underground ninja-themed restaurant, sampling various Japanese snacks, juices, and treats, walking hand-in-hand under the cherry blossoms in a gorgeous city park, and even making their own noodles at the Momofuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.