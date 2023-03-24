Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian put on a major show during their recent trip to Mexico, posing up a storm on a lounge chair looking like they were ready for their next reality show.

The Kardashians stars finally took a break from their busy schedules and looked as if they were in line to start their next spin-off Kim and Khloe Take Cabo.

Though Kim and her sister Kourtney previously filmed their own show called Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, it appears a show with Khloe would be much more Kim’s speed at the moment.

The pair had all kinds of fun as Khloe was seen hugging her sister in the first shot, while they later stopped for a serious pose and then had a little play flight.

The bonded sisters looked like they were enjoying the vacation of dreams as they sat on a chair with a stunning pool that overlooked an incredible view of the ocean in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Kim captioned the shot with their famous nicknames, writing, “Kiki and Koko Take Cabo.”

Kim Kardashian wore a black string bikini from her SKIMS line

Kim wore a tiny black string bikini in a basic style that featured a halter neck and simple bottoms with strings on the sides while Khloe wore a brown one-piece swimsuit.

It looked as if Kim was advertising her own intimates line SKIMS, as she appeared to be wearing the Swim Triangle Top in black, which costs $38 along with the matching Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms also in black, which cost $36.

It’s unclear if Khloe was wearing a swimsuit from SKIMS, however, there is a similar piece on the site called the Swim Scoop Neck One-piece which costs $88 and comes in five neutral shades as well as the limited edition bright blue and lime green.

SKIMS recently dropped their new Cotton Collection with the same bright blue and lime green hues that are only available for a limited time.

Khloe Kardashian showed off her curves in a metallic bikini from SKIMS

Another line that just dropped that is perfect for the start of summer is the Metallic Swim collection featuring bikinis, one-pieces, and monokinis in gold and silver metallic hues.

In a recent sexy photo shoot, Khloe was in full support of Kim’s SKIMS line as she posed in what appeared to be the Metallic Swim Skimpy Triangle Top, which costs $48, along with the Metallic Swim Skimpy Tie Bottom, which also costs $48.

Despite all the fights and drama that go down on The Kardashians, the sisters are still very much supportive of each other.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Hulu.