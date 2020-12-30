Khloe Kardashian tells fans she’s taking social media break for the holidays

Fans of the Kardashians know that they’re very active on social media, including Twitter and Instagram, sharing a lot about their daily activities, as well as family, friends, and products.

Khloe Kardashian’s fans will soon notice that she won’t be as active on her social media, as she recently announced her plans to take some time away.

Luckily, it appears that Khloe has a good reason for taking a social media break and probably won’t be away for too long.

Khloe Kardashian announces social media break

Just recently, Khloe Kardashian wowed her Instagram followers by sharing a photo of herself topless in a pair of blue jeans. Khloe simply put a white heart emoji as the caption.

The post went on to grab plenty of attention, bringing in nearly 2.6 million Likes and a variety of comments. It also may be one of the last posts for Khloe for a short while, as she revealed she is taking a break.

“I’ll be back soon,” Kardashian said, per US Weekly. “I’ve been taking a social media break. Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu.”

Khloe brought her two-year-old daughter True, aka TuTu, to Boston, where they visited True’s dad Tristan Thompson, who is now a member of the Boston Celtics.

During the trip, Khloe and True checked out some area attractions. That included a visit to the Lookout Farm in Natick, Massachusetts, where they had fun decorating Christmas treats.

The trip also included a date out at a Boston hot spot for Khloe and Tristan, with a camera crew in tow to presumably film footage for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. A big part of the trip was for Khloe to see Tristan as they continue to progress in their relationship restart.

Khloe’s visit also included engagement rumors for the couple when Khloe was spotted wearing a diamond ring. However, the speculation ended after a report arrived saying it was a diamond “promise ring.” Tristan gave Khloe the ring as his commitment to her and the relationship.

Khloe and Tristan working on their relationship

Per US Weekly, an inside source said the couple will be spending time living together on both coasts. Now that Tristan has signed a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics, it will mean Khloe and daughter True have to come to where he is more often on the East Coast.

“Khloe and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and L.A.,” the insider said.

While things seemed rather bleak in 2019 after Tristan’s cheating scandal involving Khloe’s half-sister Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods, he continued to be a part of his daughter’s life. In the past several months, Khloe and Tristan started to give their relationship another chance.

“Tristan has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and True. … All of Khloé’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”

With the NBA big man in Boston, he and Khloe are still trying to strengthen their bond as a couple and paren. It seems natural for the KUWTK star to take a social media break to focus on more important things in her life.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.