Tristan Thompson gave Khloe Kardashian diamond ‘promise ring’ in Boston in rumored effort to regain trust after cheating

With Khloe Kardashian recently taking a trip to Boston to visit off-and-on boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the visit sparked engagement rumors based on a certain piece of jewelry.

In one image of Khloe with her two-year-old daughter True, the KUWTK star was seen wearing what many people thought might be an engagement ring on her left hand.

However, a source quickly dispelled those rumors, and now an insider is giving more details on the diamond “promise ring” that Tristan gave to Khloe in Boston.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tristan making a strong effort to show commitment to Khloe

The inside source gave Life & Style exclusive details about Khloe and Tristan’s situation, including the large diamond ring that Thompson gifted his girl in Boston just before Christmas Day. The source put an end to those engagement rumors, for now.

“Tristan surprised Khloe with a huge diamond,” the source said. “It’s more of a promise ring than anything else, and she absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas.”

The reason behind the expensive ring was Thompson wants to show Khloe he’s serious about making things right in their relationship.

“Tristan is going above and beyond to make it up to Khloé after the cheating scandal and prove his commitment,” the source added, referring to Thompson’s cheating.

Read More Khloe Kardashian arrives in Boston for date night with Tristan Thompson

Based on Khloe’s trip to Boston, it seems that there was definitely progress in her relationship with Tristan, as the two enjoyed a dinner out together, with cameras there. Also, Khloe found fun ways to celebrate the holidays with daughter True, including a stop at the Lookout Farm in Natick, Massachusetts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The source mentioned that Tristan was really missing Khloe and his daughter since his move to Boston to join the Celtics.

“They had a great time together as a family in Boston — and looked at houses to rent, played in the snow and watched holiday movies. True doesn’t get to see the snow very often so [she] absolutely loved it!” the source revealed.

Is Tristan preparing to pop the question?

Several weeks ago, some other rumors popped that suggested Khloe and Tristan might get married in early 2021. These were also from a source, who indicated that they’d film their wedding for reality television, similar to how Khloe’s sister Kim did when she got married to NBA player Kris Humphries.

KUWTK fans know that particular marriage was short-lived, so they’re hoping Khloe will have better luck in love with her basketball star boyfriend. The good news is that Tristan appears to be on track to showing Khloe he’s committed and wants to get married, per the Life & Style exclusive.

“He feels ready to marry her, but she needs to totally trust him first — and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they’re making progress and things are going well between them,” the source also told Life & Style.

For now, they’ll continue to have these relationship and family-building visits as Thompson continues his NBA career with the Boston Celtics.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.