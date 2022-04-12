Khloe Kardashian gushes about Pete Davidson, shares what she ‘loves and appreciates’ about SNL star

Khloe Kardashian praises Pete Davidson in new interview. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Khloe Kardashian approves of her sister, Kim Kardashian’s new man.

In a new interview, the reality tv star gushed about the SNL comedian and claimed he brought out a good side of Kim as Khloe and her sisters promote their new series, The Kardashians, which airs this week on Hulu.

Khloe listed Pete Davidson’s good qualities, and unsurprisingly, being funny was on top of the list. Khloe went on to list the perks of having a funny person around and the positive effects a funny person has on the environment.

Kim Kardashian’s latest boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has the seal of approval from sister Khloe Kardashian. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Khloe sang Pete’s praises and said he positively affected Kim.

Khloe said, “Pete just brings out a simplicity in her and just a calmness that I really love and appreciate.”

Probably as no surprise to SNL viewers, Khloe claims that Pete is funny. She says, “He’s super sweet and easy and just, he’s so thoughtful, and he makes all of us laugh.” She finished by saying that there are perks of having a funny man around, “Who doesn’t want to laugh all day long?”

Interviewer Kit Hoover exclaims, “We need more laughter,” to which the KarJenner Klan nods their heads collectively in agreement. The Kardashians have been notoriously hard on prospective men entering their universe, so this is a good sign for Kim and Pete.

Khloe Kardashian has moved on from baby daddy Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian dated NBA player Tristan Thompson despite his alleged indiscretions. For fans hoping to see Tristan and Khloe reunite, it is unlikely. As Khloe promoted her new reality TV show, The Kardashians, she made it clear– she and Tristan are over.

Khloe, her sisters, and mother Kris sat down with Robin Roberts for an interview. Naturally, the topic of Tristan and his cheating came up in conversation. In December, Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, a topic covered on The Kardashians.

Khloe sang Tristan’s praises as a father during the interview. She said of Tristan, “I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.” Khloe and Tristan share one child, a daughter named True.

She continued about the importance of separating work and pleasure. She said, “Because my real life really matters and what I go through in my real life is not what I go through on social media.”

Khloé Kardashian talks to Robin Roberts about dealing with social media l GMA

Watch this video on YouTube

The Kardashians premieres on April 14th on Hulu.