Keshia Knight Pulliam calls out Ikechi’s behavior on MAFS Afterparty

Keshia Knight Pulliam tried talking some sense into Ikechi Ojore on the latest episode of MAFS Afterparty and we’re hoping that he takes her word to heart.

The host called out Ikechi for never giving direct answers but getting upset with his wife, Emem Obot, for asking questions.

He’s also known for making eye-raising comments about Emem, calling her aggressive and claiming she made sexual advances at him.

The controversial Season 18 groom has found himself at the center of harsh backlash and it’s starting to affect his livelihood.

Fans of the show haven’t just flocked to social media to drag the 41-year-old for his treatment of Emem; they’ve taken things a step further.

Ikechi’s poetry book, which many believe was his reason for wanting to be on TV, is now riddled with negative Amazon reviews from MAFS viewers.

The last time we checked, there were plenty of one-star ratings and negative comments with people citing his behavior on the show as a reason to avoid the book.

MAFS Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam calls out Ikechi Ojore

Ikechi joined his Season 18 castmate Michelle Tomblin on the latest MAFS Afterparty episode and it was an interesting sitdown, to say the least.

Ikechi dragged his dry personality into the hot seat and continued to speak negatively about Emem.

However, when Keshia tried to dig deeper and get some real answers, she got the runaround.

That’s when the actress decided to share an observation and explained why Emen was constantly questioning him.

“I know a lot of times you maybe feel like you’re giving a direct answer, but, my friend, you don’t,” shared Keshia.

She continued, “A lot of times when someone like I just did, I’ll ask you a very, very specific question, and instead of answering the question that I’ve asked you, you answer the question you want to answer.”

The MAFS Afterparty host used that for why Emem might act out of character when she can’t get Ikechi to answer a direct question.

Ikechi seemingly got her point, noting that he too would be “aggravated” in that situation.

Ikechi explains his frustration with Emem Obot

After asking a few times, Keshia actually got Ikechi to answer a question about Emem and why he was frustrated with her.

Ikechi had some choice words for his wife on what should have been a celebration of their one-month anniversary.

However, he claimed we didn’t see his point of view because of things that happened off-camera.

“It was more of a culmination of things, so many,” said Ikechi.

“It was ‘hey, I needed some time and space,’ and her not respecting that time and that space,” he continued. “She would blow my phone up.”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.