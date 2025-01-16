MAFS fans troll Ikechi on Amazon with one-star ratings and negative reviews

Ikechi Ojore has been itching to be on TV for a while and tried out for Married at First Sight more than once.

However, he’s quickly learning about the negative side of fame now that he’s become one of the most hated husbands in the franchise’s history.

Angry viewers have been dragging Ikechi on social media but some have taken things much further.

His infamous book, To My Future #WCW, available on Amazon, is now flooded with one-star ratings.

The page is also littered with negative comments from MAFS fans, citing Ikechi’s behavior on the show as a reason for people not to purchase the publication.

The 41-year-old likely hoped that being on the show would catapult his book onto the bestseller’s list, but it’s having the opposite effect.

MAFS viewers troll Ikechi Ojore on Amazon

While scrolling through Amazon for information about the Season 18 star, we noticed his book had a very low rating on the platform.

We assumed his poetry didn’t jive with buyers, but upon closer inspection, we realized many negative comments were from MAFS viewers.

They didn’t try to hide who they were, as many mentioned Ikechi’s poor treatment of his wife, Emem Obot, as they urged others not to purchase the publication.

Ikechi Ojore’s poetry book. Pic credit: To My Future #WCW/Amazon

MAFS fans leave one-star ratings and negative reviews on Ikechi’s book

MAFS fans are doing the most, taking their hatred for Ikechi to new heights.

The commenters left one-star ratings on the publication and cited their reasons for the negative reviews.

“Don’t waste your money. This book cannot be taken seriously based on the fact that the author is who he is. Find a more genuine book from an author who truly honors women,” wrote one commenter.

Someone else titled their review, “Terrible book,” adding that it was “contradictory and condescending.”

Another MAFS viewer wrote, “Don’t even waste your time reading this trash. Comes off very insecure and aggressive.”

Someone added, “There is no way I would pay for this book…I wouldn’t want it if it was free. No Thanks.”

Someone else said, “Terrible, don’t waste your money.”

MAFS fans left their book reviews. Pic credit: To My Future #WCW/Amazon

The negative comments about Ikechi’s book were freshly written, with most dated between January 8-9.

MAFS returned on January 7, after a two-week hiatus during the holiday season.

Thankfully for Ikechi, he already had a few positive reviews, which brought up his ratings to two out of five stars.

