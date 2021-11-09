Kenny and Armando ask 90 Day Fiance viewers to help the Eunime Orphanage in Mexico

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio ask 90 Day Fiance fans to help. Pic credit: TLC

Kenneth and Armando are one of 90 Day Fiance fans’ favorite couples. They never seem to have much drama, which is unusual for cast members, and the way they parent Armando’s daughter Hannah always gets them positive attention.

Now, Kenny and Armando are doing something that has fans even more enamored and they’re even opening up their wallets after the 90 Day Fiance couple asked for help.

Kenny and Armando ask 90 Day Fiance fans to donate

Kenny and Armando have been known to put their support behind the causes they believe in, as they recently showed during a visit to the Eunime Orphanage, located in Tijuana, Mexico.

It’s a shelter/orphanage for children who live with HIV and AIDS and was featured on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way a few weeks ago. It turns out that the orphanage, those who run it and the kids who live there have found a special place in Kenny and Armando’s hearts.

Last month, they even started a GoFundMe, asking fans of the show to pitch in and help these kids, who range in age from babies to teens.

In the GoFundMe message, they wrote, “This Orphanage has children of all ages (babies to teens) that not only have been neglected and abandoned but also affected by HIV. They have the biggest hearts. Your support is not only to create awareness but most importantly to provide food, medication and facility upgrades for a happier and healthier environment.”

“Juana, the director goes above and beyond and we want her and the children to know they are not alone, they are loved and we are here to show them that with your help! 100% of All Funds will go to Eunime Orphanage and Kenny & Armando will make sure to keep everyone updated on advancements and how these beautiful children are doing! Thank you in advanced [sic] for your generosity,” the description read.

Kenny and Armando raise more than initial goal

Immediately, donations started pouring in and now, they have raised more than $17,000 to go to the orphanage to help care for these special kids. And because of 90 Day Fiance fans’ generosity, Kenny has reached out again, this time to thank everyone for being so giving.

With a video message featuring Kenny, Armando and Hannah, they explained what the Eunime Orphanage’s purpose is and about all the great work they are doing. Then, Kenny revealed that they are doing a final push for donations, hoping to bring in even money for this cause.

Initially, they were hoping to fundraise $10,000 but now, since they’ve seen so much interest in helping, they have raised their goal and are hoping to bring in even more money to help out. You can see the message in the video below.

