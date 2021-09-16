90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Kenny and Armando’s happy relationship can’t be touched by TV drama

The Other Way viewers don’t think that TLC’s dramatics can affect Kenny and Armando’s relationship. Pic credit: TLC

Kenny and Armando have a loving and healthy relationship that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are not used to but definitely adore. Fans feel like not even manufactured TLC drama can get in the way of their happy union.

The Other Way’s first LGBTQ couple has overcome a lot of adversity before viewers’ eyes and maintained a healthy relationship, which viewers recognize as no small feat in the 90 Day Fiance world.

With that said, fans don’t think that TLC can meddle with their happiness by inserting drama.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers feel like Kenny and Armando’s relationship is strong

TLC drama includes toxic communication between partners, outlandish situations that create memorable spectacles, and eccentric personalities that ooze climactic significance.

None of those things can be found in Kenny and Armando’s relationship and viewers don’t think TLC can even produce it.

One 90 Day Fiance fan page made a meme about Kenny and Armando beating back any attempts at TLC to hit them with drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A picture of Jordan Peele sweating profusely had a banner above him saying, “The TLC producers trying to edit drama into Kenny and Armando’s story every week:” The picture below was of Kenny and Armando reaction to the above assertion where they made hearts with their hands.

Pic credit: @90daydumpsterfire/Instagram

In the comments on the post, other viewers gave their opinions on the fan-favorite couple.

One fan gushed, “We need genuine couples like these guys! It’s all so manufactured now. More airtime for Kenny and Armando and Hannah AND TRUFFLES.”

Another made the point, “With all the spinoffs can we have 90 Day Fiancé: The Non Drama Couples Edition. I’ve been watching the show since the beginning, and liked it when there were more couples that didn’t have the extreme drama.”

Other supporters talked about Kenny and Armando’s genuine relationship. They remarked, “they are realy perfect for eachother, we all have a lot to learn from them. I just love them both, and their lovely daughters too!”

Another said, “I love how emotional he gets around his kids. You can tell the tears are real.”

Fans of Kenny and Armando gave their opinions. Pic credit: @90daydumpsterfire/Instagram

How will Armando Rubio take the news that Kenny Niedermeier is depressed about being homesick?

Last episode Kenny revealed just how homesick he has been in the year that he’s been away from his family in Mexico with Armando. All his emotions came out as his daughter came for a visit.

He said he has been keeping his depression of missing his family away from Armando because he doesn’t want him to feel bad.

Armando has been patient and understanding with issues in the past and might be able to offer support and suggestions for Kenny to feel better.

Viewers will have to keep watching The Other Way to find out what Armando’s reaction will be.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.