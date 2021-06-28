Kenny and Armando show off Mexico City’s pride crosswalk during recent trip

Kenny and Armando of 90 Day Fiance celebrate pride. Pic credit: @Kenneth_90day/Instagram

90 Day Fiance favorites Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio celebrate Pride month in Mexico as they show off Mexico City’s Pride-themed crosswalk.

Kenny and Armando are among the few same-sex couples in the 90 Day Fiance universe, and they are taking this month to celebrate Pride in Mexico City. Kenny posted a picture of the couple to his Instagram with the caption, “Mexico City Has Pride,” with a picture of the couple walking across a rainbow crosswalk with big smiles on their face.

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio have a lot to celebrate this Pride month

As one of the more successful couples of the entire franchise and the only same-sex couple to make it, Kenny and Armando have a lot to celebrate this Pride month and beyond. The couple faced quite a few challenges in their season, as Kenny moved to Mexico to be with Armando, and the two had to face Armando’s conservative family.

Although Armando was out to his family, it was a touchy subject and one he had to approach very carefully as he prepared to move him and his daughter a few hours away to live with Kenny. Armando’s daughter, Hannah, has a close relationship with Armando’s family following her mother’s death, and the big changes fans witnessed were hard on them all.

Kenny and Armando’s Pride pictures will melt your heart

Even though it was a tough transition, Kenny and Armando have been going strong as a couple and often post pictures of their life in which they seem very happy and well-adjusted. Since Pride month started on the first of June, the pair has posted several Pride-themed snaps of themselves, and each one is as heart-melting as the next one.

On top of all the social media love, the couple often appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, and they have garnered a fan base all their own. While their commentary is often sharp and pointed, it is never mean-spirited, and it is this genial nature that made the two fan favorites, to begin with. Fans rooted for them as they watched Kenny drive across the country and continued to watch their love story unfold.

It’s hard not to want to see these two succeed because they seem like such good-natured and thoughtful people. This franchise can often make cynics out of its audiences, but Kenny and Armando bring out the romantics in us all.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.