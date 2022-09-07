Kendall Jenner ignored Tristan Thompson when they crossed paths at recent concert

Kendall Jenner shows loyalty to Khloe Kardashian when she crosses paths with her baby daddy at a concert. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner is firmly on Team Khloe after she ignored Tristan Thompson at a recent concert.

The Weeknd concert in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium was the place to be last weekend.

According to well-placed sources at Entertainment Tonight, Tristan and Kendall were both in the house with separate entourages.

Kendall was with Simi Khadra and Haze Khadra– the former allegedly dates The Weeknd. Also with the group was Fai Khadra, one of Kendall’s best friends and the brother of Simi and Haze. Rounding out the group was Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone, who recently turned 25 years old.

Meanwhile, Tristan was at the show with a group of men. According to ET, Tristan reportedly smoked a blunt, drank alcohol, and talked to his friends on a guest platform close to the stage. Kendall also appeared on the guest platform with her crew, but she was near the side, whereas Tristan was in the center.

At the end of the concert, the two reportedly crossed paths, but neither one acknowledged the other.

The Kardashian-Jenners have remained close with some exes throughout the years, like Kanye West and Scott Disick, but, apparently, Tristan is no longer in the good graces of the KarJenners following his latest cheating scandal.

The Weeknd leaves the stage during second sold-out concert

Kendall and Tristan got lucky because they attended the first of two sold-out concerts by The Weeknd at SoFi Stadium.

During the second concert, Abel left the stage abruptly, leaving fans concerned.

Abel returned to the stage to inform the crowd that he had lost his voice and couldn’t perform.

In front of 70k fans, the singer revealed, “I don’t know what just happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice.” He continued, “I’m so sorry. I love you guys so much.”

The show was likely a nice break for Kendall, who has been busy with her modeling career.

Kendall Jenner wants to be her own boss

The latest trailer for The Kardashians Season 2 features Kendall declaring she is coming into her own and wants to be an entrepreneur.

Kendall reveals, “I really want to be my own boss. I feel like I’m becoming my own woman.”

Luckily for Kendall, she was born into wealth, and her family connections helped her secure a modeling career that she still enjoys to this day.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.