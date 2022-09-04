The Weeknd exits stage during Los Angeles concert, cancels rest of show

Singer The Weeknd at the 1st Annual Black Music Action Coalition’s Music in Action Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Singer The Weeknd made an abrupt exit during a recent concert in Inglewood, California, with fans momentarily left to wonder what was going on.

The singer was performing the second of his two sold-out shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Saturday evening but suddenly left the stage as his music played.

According to the Los Angeles Times, The Weeknd was in the middle of performing his hit song, Can’t Feel My Face, when he stopped and left. That song ended, and another started while the singer remained backstage.

Upon returning to the stage, The Weeknd addressed fans in attendance and had to fight back tears as he informed them that he couldn’t continue performing due to losing his voice.

“It’s killing me,” he told the concertgoers, adding, “I can’t give you the concert I want to give you.”

The singer ended the show at that point and informed the fans that everyone would get their money back, and he’d do another show “real soon.”

Video surfaces of The Weeknd ending his show at SoFi

On Sunday, a viral video from The Weeknd’s show in California popped up on Twitter, as the singer apologized to fans that he couldn’t give them the show he wanted to.

“I’m going to make sure everyone is good; you’ll get your money back,” he said. “But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, said he wanted to “personally apologize” rather than tweeting it or putting it on Instagram for the fans to see later.

“I’m so sorry. I love you guys so much,” The Weeknd told tens of thousands of shocked fans while standing on stage.

.@TheWeeknd just lost his voice in the middle of a sold out show at SoFi Stadium. Came out and apologized and announced everyone would get their money back and left. pic.twitter.com/En7v16RbwV — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) September 4, 2022

Reportedly, the singer was just two songs into his set for the show on Saturday with 70,000 fans in attendance. He performed a complete performance the night before at SoFi Stadium.

“I don’t know what just happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice,” the singer told the crowd during his Saturday night show, per Yahoo! Entertainment.

The Weeknd released a statement after canceling show

Following the canceled concert on Saturday, The Weeknd issued a statement on his official Twitter regarding what happened, again apologizing to fans and promising to “make it up” to them.

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date,” the singer said in his tweet.

Pic credit: @theweeknd/Twitter

Earlier this year, The Weeknd replaced Kanye West as a headliner for Coachella’s third night of performances. His performance made headlines as the singer reportedly became enraged with concertgoers, threatening to end his set early due to the audience’s overall lack of energy.

“Are you trying to end the night right now?” the singer yelled at fans at one point during his performance.

Regarding his recent show at SoFi Stadium, it’s currently unclear if that will lead to other shows getting canceled. Per KLTA, the singer’s next show is on September 13 in Sweden.

According to The Weeknd’s website, his After Hours Til Dawn Tour is also scheduled for two shows at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, near the end of the month.