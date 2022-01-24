Angelina Jolie is ‘the ultimate muse’ amid rumors she’s dating The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie and her children Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox at the Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil European Premiere at the Odeon IMAX Waterloo, London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Earlier this month, fans were speculating a romance between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie after picking apart the lyrics to his song, Here We Go… Again.

A source has told Us Weekly that the rapper finds Jolie “the ultimate muse,” furthering speculation that the two are romantically involved.

Are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd dating?

Even though The Weeknd sings that his new girl is a movie star, sources say that the pair are not in a romantic relationship. They haven’t confided in anyone so far that they’re romantically involved, only that they share a friendship.

Although the source notes that the two of them “have more in common than people would think,” they continue to say, “Angelina and The Weeknd have had a few meetups, but there is nothing romantic going on between them — at least that’s what friends are told.”

The two first became linked in July of 2021 but were later spotted attending events such as concerts and getting dinner together.

Sources say the two began talking because Angelina Jolie’s children are big fans of The Weeknd, noting that “they’re crazy about him and they love him and his music. They’ve all become quite buddy buddy, and the kids find it so cool that their mom has a connection with The Weeknd.”

The Weeknd has reportedly been going out of his way to impress and charm Jolie, and despite their insistence that they’re only friends, many of their other friends believe that something else is going on between the two.

Despite his best efforts to sway her, Angelina Jolie has dodged questions regarding her relationship status, not commenting on her children’s thoughts about him or her own.

The rumors circulating around their relationship have gotten fans wondering about their other relationships as well, particularly Angelina Jolie’s.

Angelina Jolie’s children and past relationships

Angelina Jolie’s longest and most famous relationship was with Brad Pitt. The pair first became involved in 2005 after she fell for him in 2004, and their relationship was seen as a scandal rather than a blossoming romance as Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Anniston.

At the start of Jolie and Pitt’s romance, Jolie had already adopted her son, Maddox, 20, from Cambodia. Together, they adopted Zahara, 16, and Pax, 17, before having three biological children of their own: Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

However, the movie star had quite a love life before she began seeing Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie got her first boyfriend when she was 14, but they split when she was 16 to focus on her acting career.

She was in relationships with stars Johnny Lee Miller, Jenny Shimizu, and Billy Bob Thornton. The actress shared two short-lived marriages with Johnny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton.