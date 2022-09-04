Kendall Jenner stuns in plunging swimsuits

Kendall Jenner is perfection in multiple swimsuits and matching heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner lent her famous body to a well-known brand as she starred in a new campaign for Jimmy Choo.

The model previously released a shirtless shoot for Jimmy Choo at the end of the week.

Jimmy Choo shared the latest video montage on its Instagram.

The clip featured Kendall on a white and black tiled floor in front of a white door frame. On the other side of the door were sunny skies and lush greenery.

The camera did not move, instead, Kendall strutted in and out of the frame, each time wearing a new swimsuit.

Each carefully-crafted look featured the model wearing a new pair of shoes and a matching handbag.

Kendall Jenner struts in swimsuit with heels

She began with a pink one-piece featuring a satiny finish and a matching pink purse with a silver chain.

Kendall paired the pink one-piece with matching boots, which had heels, and came up to her knees. Next, Kendall walked into the frame with a black sheer swimsuit featuring long sleeves and tulle. She paired the black swimsuit with matching over-the-knee boots featuring a chunky heel.

Kendall entered the frame in a strapless black swimsuit with a plunging neckline and a sheer but glittery skirt. She wore the same pink purse and boots that she sported in the first frame.

Then, Kendall wore an open blazer without a shirt underneath and white sneakers.

The final ensemble was a showstopper with a skintight one-piece bodysuit featuring spaghetti straps and sheer panels on each side.

The sheer panels revealed skin from Kendall’s ankles to her chest and were paired with chrome gold boots and a matching bag.

The caption read, “This season, take your styling cues from @kendalljenner and finish every outfit with unforgettable shoes and accessories #KendallJenner #JimmyChoo.”

Kendall Jenner wants to be her own boss

As a member of a powerful family of successful women, it is not surprising that Kendall Jenner wishes to be her own boss.

She expressed her desire for autonomy in a new trailer for Season 2 of the Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Kendall steps out of a luxury vehicle and states in a voice-over, “I really want to be my own boss,” adding, “I feel like I’m becoming my own woman.”

While Kendall’s sisters have children, the Jenner sister is keeping her eye on the prize and focusing on her career.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.