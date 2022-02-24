Kelly Dodd takes aim at Lisa Vanderpump, says SUR is ‘horrible’ and ‘awful’ 

Kelly Dodd calls Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant “awful” and will not step foot there. Pic credit: Bravo

There is no love lost between Kelly Dodd and Lisa Vanderpump.

The former The Real Housewives of Orange County star made her feelings public in a new podcast on Monday. Kelly, who left The Real Housewives of Orange County after Season 15, has no kind words for Lisa Vanderpump.

Dodd, who previously feuded with former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump over an alleged restaurant ban, continued her insults about her establishments.

Kelly appeared on Hoe-cial Media With Marc MacNamara and John Hill on Monday. In typical Kelly fashion, nothing was off-limits, including LVP restaurant insults. But surprisingly, Dodd concedes that one of LVP’s restaurants has good food!

Kelly Dodd insults Lisa Vanderpump in a new podcast episode

The exchange began with the hosts revealing a mutual distaste for LVP.

The host referred to an incident in which Kelly called Lisa a “liar” and asked Kelly where she and LVP stand.

Kelly said that Lisa extended an invitation to her restaurant but expressed no desire to return. Kelly said that Sur was “awful” and “sucked” and that there were so many better restaurants in LA.

Kelly continued that “she would never step foot in there,” in reference to Lisa’s restaurant.

But it seems that not everything is bad about LVP’s restaurants — Kelly liked one of them.

Kelly conceded that TomTom was good.

Kelly Dodd and Lisa Vanderpump’s feud history

Although Kelly Dodd’s comments about Lisa Vanderpump are new, the two have a longstanding feud.

Rumors swirled that Kelly received a ban from Lisa’s restaurant Pump after leaving the establishment without paying her bill.

In now-deleted tweets, Kelly insulted Vanderpump’s restaurants, saying, “Oh & by the way @LisaVanderpump your food sucks & so does your service” and “I complained at the time and never went back. Why would I write about somewhere I never go?”

Pic credit: @lisavanderpump/Twitter

Lisa responded with a tweet of her own, saying, “Gosh of course I was told there was a problem and you didn’t pay, i was away but of course whatever you say,…I apologize if there was such a fiasco and apologize on behalf of all my staff. Would love to host you.”

Pic credit: @lisavanderpump/Twitter

In another tweet, Lisa extended an invitation to Kelly, writing, “I heard it was a complete fiasco but I’m sorry you will be guest of honor if you come next time.”

It doesn’t look like Kelly Dodd will be eating at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants (except TomTom) anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.