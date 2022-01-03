Kelly Dodd claims Bravo fined her for ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ hat before she was fired from RHOC

Kelly Dodd says Bravo fined her for her “bad behavior.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Kelly Dodd may not be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County anymore but that hasn’t stopped her from talking about the series and her many issues with Bravo while she was starring on it.

The latest comes via the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast hosted by David Yontef. Kelly recently was a guest on the show and naturally, there were many questions about RHOC, her issues with Bravo, and the many controversial things she has done and said over the years.

Kelly Dodd claims she received a big fine from Bravo

One of the biggest surprises that came during Kelly’s podcast appearance was her claim that Bravo fined her $16,000 after her bridal shower because she shared a photo of herself wearing a hat that said “Drunk Wives Matter.”

The hat is a play on the Black Lives Matter movement and it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Kelly’s photo share had quite a few Bravo viewers upset.

“I got fined for wearing a ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ hat, and I didn’t even buy it,” Kelly told David Yontef. “It was given to me. And I didn’t wear it on the show. It was at my bridal shower, and I got dinged for that.”

David asked how much the fine was and why. That’s when Kelly revealed that Bravo didn’t really specify that the fine was for the hat itself.

“I got $16,000, and they wouldn’t tell me why, but I know one of those reasons was wearing that hat. It was general behavior, of why I got charged,” Kelly explained.

She went on to clarify again that Bravo didn’t mention the hat as a specific reason for the fine but doubled down on her belief that the hat, and a photo she shared to Instagram of herself wearing it, were the reason for the fine.

She said, “But I know I caused them a lot of grief because they did promote BLM so much.”

The photo has since been deleted and Kelly did apologize for wearing the hat and sharing a photo of it.

Kelly Dodd can’t stop talking about RHOC

Despite having been fired from RHOC after Season 15, she continues to bring up the Bravo show, more often than not, to criticize how it’s down now that she’s gone.

Recently, she took to Twitter with a shot about RHOC ratings, which she seems to think aren’t very good. She even tagged Andy in the tweet, asking “How’s that reboot going ???”

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Andy Cohen did respond to Kelly’s critique to remind her of how ratings work. It seems she was looking at the live numbers and the way TV ratings are figured, they take into account delayed numbers that include DVR watches too.

Kelly has also been outspoken about Heather Dubrow’s return to RHOC, which seems to really bother her this season. She’s even said that Shannon Beador is afraid of Heather, which she said on a recent episode of her own podcast that she hosts with husband Rick Leventhal, is the reason that Shannon has been working so hard to make peace with her.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.