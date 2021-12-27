Kelly Dodd says Shannon Beador is afraid of Heather Dubrow on RHOC

Kelly Dodd thinks Shannon Beador is afraid of Heather Dubrow. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador had an awkward conversation on the most recent episode of the hit Bravo show.

Shannon dug up the fact that Nicole James sued Heather’s husband, Terry Dubrow, years ago. While Heather had no idea about it, she found out when she hosted a party at her home earlier this season.

It wasn’t Shannon who spilled the beans, though. Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson were both privy to the information, and Gina was the one who told Heather about it.

Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador hash it out

Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow sat down at Emily Simpson’s party on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. It was awkward at best, and it was made clear that they would never be friends.

There was a lengthy apology from Shannon, but Heather wasn’t accepting it. Instead, she made it clear that if Shannon came after her family again, she would make sure she’d be sorry. Fancy Pants also made it clear that she wasn’t issuing a threat, only making a promise.

Kelly Dodd weighs in on Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow on RHOC

Even though Kelly Dodd was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County last season, that hasn’t stopped her from commenting on casting news, storylines, and the housewives.

It’s no secret that Kelly is no fan of Heather. She has been dogging her for months, and after the conversation that aired between her and Shannon, the podcast co-host has an opinion.

During their recap of the episode, Rick Leventhal and Kelly Dodd talked about all things RHOC. Kelly believes that Shannon Beador is scared of Heather Dubrow, and that is why she is so insistent on smoothing things over with the brunette beauty. She went on to say that Shannon doesn’t have her real friends to back her up, and that is why things are playing out like they are. Kelly also hinted that Shannon needs the job filming RHOC.

The bad blood between Kelly and Heather Dubrow is still going strong too. Kelly has talked a lot about the returning RHOC star, including when she was seated by her in a restaurant. It doesn’t look like it will slow down anytime soon, either.

Be sure to tune in weekly to see how Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow can coexist while filming the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.