Kelley Flanagan explains her relationships with Bachelor alumni Chris Randone and Blake Moynes

Kelley Flanagan reveals her relationship status with Chris Randone and Blake Moynes.

Kelley Flanagan opened up on her Instagram Story about the nature of her relationship with two Bachelor Nation alums.

In an Instagram Q&A, Kelley answered a question asking her to explain her relationships with Chris Randone and Blake Moynes.

Despite speculation, it appears Kelley is maintaining a strictly platonic relationship with both men.

“Chris = like a brother,” Kelley wrote. “Blake = very good friends.”

Kelley Flanagan supported her Bachelor friends through their breakups

Kelley recently revealed she’s rooting for The Bachelorette’s Blake Moynes to be the next Bachelor in an interview with Us Weekly.

“He’s one of the best guys I’ve ever met,” Kelley said after his split from Bachelorette Katie Thurston.

Blake has appeared on three different seasons of The Bachelorette, and most recently proposed to Katie before they went their separate ways.

She also reached out to support Chris Randone after his breakup with Krystal Nielson on Instagram.

“Posting back on Instagram because for once I’m happy in my life again,” Chris wrote.

“Look at you sir! Killin’ the game [heart emoji],” Kelley responded.

Pic credit: @chrisrandone/Instagram

Chris got engaged to Krystal on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 and the two were later married. However, they filed for a divorce shortly after.

Kelley first rose to fame on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Although the two did not end up together on the show, they reunited months later for an on-again-off-again relationship.

Fans have been rooting for Kelley to find someone new since she called off her relationship with Peter for good.

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelley Flanagan shares how she gets over past relationships

Kelley appears to be focusing on herself, however, and also shared how she’s able to get over past relationships.

“How do I get over him?” One fan asked.



“Don’t fantasize them or think that they’re better than they were,” Kelley said. “So many people get out of relationships and like to think only about the good things about them. But it’s also healthy to know why it didn’t work out and to remind yourself of that.”

The Bachelor alum has also taken to Twitter to share words of wisdom about relationships and not choosing to settle.

“you’re not selfish for wanting the same energy and love you give,” Kelley wrote.

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Twitter

“You break your own heart by making someone more important to you than you are to them,” Kelley wrote in another tweet. “Never play yourself like that.”

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Twitter

Kelley has also been prioritizing her physical health after a recent diagnosis of Lyme disease. She announced her plan to start a 9-month treatment at the end of last year.

Despite her strictly-friendly relationship with her fellow Bachelor nation alums, Kelley has been open to finding another relationship and even revealed she had been seeing someone after her relationship with Peter.

The Bachelor returns on January 31st at 8/7c on ABC.