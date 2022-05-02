Katy Perry suffers a wardrobe malfunction on American Idol’s Disney Night

Katy Perry on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Katy Perry loved Disney Night on American Idol more than anyone.

Every season, she dresses up as a different Disney character, and this season was no different.

However, this season, she went all out, and it ended up with her taking a massive fall thanks to her costume.

Katy Perry takes a fall on American Idol

It was clear that Katy Perry was not going to have an easy night thanks to the wardrobe she chose to wear.

Katy dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid. This meant she couldn’t walk since she had the mermaid fin.

When the show opened, Ryan Seacrest introduced the judges, and Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie pushed Katy out onto the stage on a dolly.

They needed help when it came to the step down so they didn’t tip it over or flip her out onto the floor. They got her to the table, and then she got into her chair.

Katy then turned and raised her fin to put it up on the table, where she seemed ready to settle down.

That is when she had her big fall.

After the judges were settled in, Ryan welcomed everyone to the show when there was a loud thump. Ryan looked in shock and ran to the judge’s table where Katy’s chair had tipped over, and she took a fall out the back of the chair.

Luke just stood there and laughed as she was on the floor while Lionel looked on in bewilderment.

They finally got Katy back up and into her chair, where she kept her feet on the floor for the rest of the night.

Katy Perry’s Disney Night costumes

The Ariel costume was very elaborate. It is doubtful that Katy does something like that again since she was trapped in the outfit the entire night, limiting her mobility.

The past American Idol Disney Night costumes were just as great but not as dangerous.

In her first season on the show, Katy Perry came out as Cinderella. The top 10 sang When You Wish Upon a Star, and when they were finished, she was suddenly in a different costume as Snow White.

The following season, it was all about the Little Mermaid again. This time she was Ursula, the villain who stole Ariel’s voice. She even had the purple face paint.

The next season, they were at home because of COVID-19, and she was Mrs. Jumbo, Dumbo’s mom. She even had her puppy Nugget dressed up as Dumbo.

Finally, last season she came out with wings as Tinker Bell.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.