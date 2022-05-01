Katy Perry as Snow White on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol is presenting one of its theme nights on Sunday night as it is time for singers to take part in Disney Night.

This will be one of the nights where the singers don’t get to pick out a song from their own repertoire to sing and will have to choose something from the Disney catalog.

Here is what you need to know about Disney Night on American Idol.

What is Disney Night on American Idol?

Fans of American Idol know what to expect on Sunday night. It is the same thing that Dancing with the Stars does every year, where the contestants get a trip to Disneyland.

Outside of the fun trip, each of the contestants will now have to sing a song from a Disney movie for their weekly competition.

This will be easier on some than on others.

Last season, Disney Night took place around the same time, on May 2.

On that night, John Stamos was the guest mentor and the singers sang songs like Circle of Life from the Lion King, Into the Unknown from Frozen II, and Remember Me from Coco.

The season’s winner, Chayce Beckham, chose Baby Mine from Dumbo.

This season, the guest mentor is Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and the singers have just as varied a choice in songs.

There will be some music from newer movies, such as Carried Me with You from Onward, some good old classics, like You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story, and once again, The Lion King’s Circle of Life.

Last year, three people went home after the happiest night of the year, so this could be a hugely traumatic night for fans of some of the American Idol singers.

Great Idol Reunion taking place the next night

Following Sunday night’s performance, the singers will get a night off to relax as The Great Idol Reunion takes place on Monday night with singers from the past returning to perform.

On this night, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul will join the current judges behind the table to enjoy the performances from past stars.

Huge names like Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Scotty McCreery, and more will return to the American Idol stage to perform for their fans once again.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.