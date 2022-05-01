American Idol: Here are the songs everyone is singing on Disney Night

American Idol Disney Night. Pic credit: ABC

Sunday night on American Idol, fans will get to see the Top 10 performing Disney songs.

The Top 10 all got a special trip to Disneyland this week and they will wrap it up on Sunday night with Disney Night.

This means that they will sing songs from the Disney movies, both the classics and some of the more modern-day films.

Here is a look at what everyone is singing in the Top 10 on Disney Night.

Christian Guardino – Circle of Life from The Lion King

Christian Gardino, a former America’s Got Talent performer with a big voice has picked up a lot of fans this season.

Thanks to his great story of overcoming a childhood disease that could have resulted in blindness, he has a chance to show fans how great of a singer he is.

He will sing a very familiar song to American Idol fans with Circle of Life from The Lion King.

Last season, Willie Spence sang it and made it all the way to the finals where he was the runner-up to Chayce Beckham.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emyrson Flora – Carried Me with You from Onward

Emyrson Flora is a 16-year-old high school student who has made it all the way to the Top 10.

The youngest singer from the competition will also sing the song from the newest movie out of all the singers this season.

She will sing Carried Me with You from the Pixar movie Onward. This was a 2020 release and was the last Pixar movie to get a theatrical run.

Brandi Carlile sang the song for the movie.

Fritz Hager – Go the Distance from Hercules

Fritz Hager is one of the favorites to win this season.

He will sing Go the Distance from the underappreciated film Hercules.

Cassandra Coleman sang the song last season on American Idol.

HunterGirl – I See the Light from Tangled

HunterGirl is the true country girl in the American Idol competition and a Platinum Ticket holder.

While she has the most country voice of anyone on the show this season, she knocked it out of the park with her 9-to-5 cover last week, and this week she takes on a different song.

She will sing I See the light from the movie Tangled.

Laci Kaye Booth sang the song in 2019.

Jay Copeland – Remember Me from Coco

Jay Copeland is the second Platinum Ticket holder on American Idol this season.

It took him a couple of weeks to really come into his own, but his last two performances have been some of the best of the competition.

Jay will sing Remember Me from Coco.

Michelle Sussett sang the song in 2018 on American Idol.

Lady K – How Far I’ll Go from Moana

Lady K was in the bottom two last week but the judges saved her to fight for another chance.

She has a lot to prove this week to stay in the competition and she will sing How Far I’ll Go from Moana.

Jurnee sang the song in 2018 on American Idol.

Leah Marlene – When She Loved Me from Toy Story 2

Leah Marlene, the self-proclaimed weird one, might feel right at home on Disney Night.

She has picked up a lot of fans thanks to her fun attitude and she will take on a song from Toy Story 2 with When She Loved Me.

Casey Bishop sang the song last season on American Idol.

Mike Parker – You’ll Be in My Heart from Tarzan

Mike Parker is one of two male country singers left in the competition and while he was almost eliminated two weeks ago, he won the fans back last week.

This week on Disney Week, he is tackling a Tarzan song with You’ll Be in My Heart.

Hunter Metts sang the song on the show last year.

Nicolina Bozzo – Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid

Nicolina Bozzo has one of the biggest voices of the season, and there are comparisons between her and singers like Adele.

That should make Disney Night a given for her. She plans to sing Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid.

Noah Thompson – You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story

Finally, the last country singer on American Idol this year is construction worker and new dad Noah Thompson.

He has chosen a Toy Story song and will perform You’ve Got a Friend In Me.

Caleb Lee Hutchinson sang that song in 2018 on American Idol.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.