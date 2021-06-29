Katie Thurston reveals if she knew Blake Moynes was going to show up to The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston reveals who she thought her mystery suitor would be while filming The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston opened up about how much she knew about Blake Moynes’ surprise entrance on The Bachelorette.

Viewers saw Katie taken by surprise as co-host Tayshia Adams revealed that someone from her past had expressed interest in showing up to meet Katie

“I came here to tell you something. I had someone from my past reach out to me,” Tayshia told Katie. “And he really felt passionately [that] you guys would be an amazing match.”

Tayshia stated she felt this mystery suitor was an “amazing guy” who she felt was truly there for the right reasons.

Katie seemed shocked and wondered who the mystery man was.

Tayshia said she couldn’t say who he was, but added, “He can’t stop thinking about you.”

After Tayshia told Katie the news, she felt “literally every single emotion” and she felt “excited” but “nervous” to see who it was.

Even though Katie seemed surprised to see Blake, some viewers think Katie might’ve known he was coming all along.

One fan accuses Katie Thurston of knowing that Blake was coming

As always, Bachelor Nation took to Twitter to discuss the most recent Bachelorette episode and discuss their theories.

One fan theorized, “Katie literally knows it’s Blake Moynes she’s just pretending she doesn’t.”

Katie is always active on Twitter when The Bachelorette airs and she revealed that while she didn’t know initially that a mystery suitor was surprising or who it was, she did suspect it might’ve been Blake.

“My guess was him or Dr. Joe,” Katie wrote in response.

Dr. Joe Park was on Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette and won fans over with his wholesomeness. However, fans now know he’ll be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.

Katie revealed during the episode that Blake had actually reached out to her after she was sent home from The Bachelor to commend her boldness.

Katie seemed excited to see Blake but wasn’t sure whether it’d be fair to let him join after she had been forming connections with the other men.

However, once she decided to give Thomas the boot, she felt Blake deserved his spot. This will surely drum up drama in the house once the other men find out.

Blake waited longer than most viewers realized though. Apparently, Blake first showed up before the vulnerable group date with Nick Viall, but producers chose not to air it until this episode.

Who is Blake Moynes?

Blake Moynes first appeared on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. He caught fans’ attention after he broke the rules to comfort Clare.

He contacted her during quarantine to make sure she was doing alright, and she was sure to let him know she appreciated the gesture.

When Clare left The Bachelorette to be with Dale Moss, Blake got to know Tayshia Adams, the current host of The Bachelorette.

Now he is dating a third Bachelorette and hopefully the third time will be the charm for Blake.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.