Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes met earlier than expected on The Bachelorette

Blake looks conflicted on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 star, Katie Thurston, is getting to know all her guys on a much deeper level and now, there is a whole new man for Katie to get to know, The Bachelorette alum, Blake Moynes.

While this most recent episode of The Bachelorette will be the audience’s first time seeing Katie and Blake come together, the pair have actually already met during this process.

The Bachelorette scenes are being filmed out of order

It’s been confirmed that scenes have been filmed out of order, including Katie and Blake’s fateful meeting. Nick Viall is one of the sources who revealed to US weekly that Katie had already met Blake by the time Nick showed up to help her facilitate the most vulnerable group date of the series.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Another notable clue to Katie having already came into contact with Blake is that she’s wearing the same outfit she had on during the group date with Nick Viall.

The alleged reasoning for why Katie and Blake’s meeting is being shown out of order is due to the heavy subject matter that was being dealt with in the previous episode.

Many of the men on Katie’s brutally honest group date opened up about their storied pasts and deepest darkest regrets. Katie also had the courage to share her own personal story surrounding sexual assault and consent.

Later in the episode, Katie went on a date with Michael Allio, the lovable single dad who was extremely vulnerable about the tragedies within his own past, including the devastating loss of his late wife to cancer.

With so many serious subjects to showcase in the last episode, production reportedly decided to push Blake to the following week in order to give both the heavy subject matter and Blake’s arrival the proper attention.

With Katie having met Blake beforehand, it’ll be interesting to see how the other men in the house feel about him once they find out he’s arrived to compete for Katie’s love.

Nick Viall speculated that Blake could make some enemies in the house, including Greg Grippo potentially, considering he’s a current front-runner.

Katie has history with Blake

Katie revealed that the two had been in contact before filming and messaged each other on social media.

While Katie claimed that she and the animal-loving Blake’s contact before the show was brief and platonic, perhaps there were more feelings there than she realized because Blake clearly feels the need to now take a chance at love with her.

Tune in to see if Katie has instant chemistry with Blake, and if Blake will finally find love after pursuing three different Bachelorettes.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC