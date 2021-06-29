Katie Thurston says this week’s Bachelorette is ‘maybe my favorite’ as Blake Moynes arrives

Katie Thurston reveals that the Bachelorette episode in which Blake Moynes arrives may be her favorite. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston reveals that this week’s episode of The Bachelorette is one of her personal favorites as Blake Moynes makes his big entrance.

Katie has been engaging with fans on social media and giving her own commentary on how her season is going thus far.

Bachelor Nation has been carefully scouring her social media for clues about how her season ends.

Katie may have just given away a big clue about who she ends up with by sharing how she feels about this episode.

Katie seems excited for Blake Moynes’ entrance

Katie shared an exchange that she had with a fan about this week’s Bachelorette episode.

“can’t wait for tomorrow for a new episode,” the fan wrote on Instagram.

“it’s a gooooood one. Maybe my favorite so far,” Katie replied.

Katie didn’t hold back on how much she enjoys this episode. Aside from the drama with Thomas, the only other big aspect from this episode that has been heavily promoted is Blake Moynes’ entrance.

If Blake’s entrance is in one of her favorite episodes, it may be a good indication that he’s the one she ends up giving her final rose to.

She even shared this exchange on her Instagram story for all her fans to see.

Either she wants to give her fans a major clue or she’s trying to keep fans off the scent of who she really chose.

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Fans think Blake Moynes may win The Bachelorette

Even though Blake’s entrance didn’t happen until now, The Bachelorette had been teasing his entrance for weeks.

During the show, co-host Tayshia Adams reveals that someone from her past reached out to her and expressed interest in coming on the show.

It turns out Blake and Katie have a past, and when Blake showed up at her balcony with a boombox, she couldn’t refuse him.

Some fans believe that he is going to win the whole show. Blake and Katie have been dropping hints on social media.

There are even spoilers out there that indicate how far long Blake makes it on the series.

Blake first joined Bachelor Nation when he appeared on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. He had flattered her by breaking the rules and reaching out to her to check on her during quarantine.

When Clare left the show for Dale, he had a shot at love with Tayshia Adams.

Blake lives up to his reputation as the rule breaker once again by showing up on Katie’s season.

Even though this is the third Bachelorette lead Blake has dated, the third time may be the charm for him.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.