Did Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes bond over animals? He’s definitely a pet person

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes will meet on The Bachelorette tonight after speaking briefly prior to filming.

Katie admitted that Blake had reached out to her shortly following her elimination on Matt James’s season but was surprised to see him show up unexpectedly during filming.

Blake previously appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette but did not make a lasting connection with either of the women.

Now, Blake hopes that Katie will give him a chance to see where their connection can go and if they can build a relationship together.

But what exactly has drawn Blake to Katie?

It looks like the two of them share an equal love for animals and may have potentially bonded over their passion.

Blake Moynes is definitely an animal lover

It’s no secret that Blake is an avid animal lover as seen on his social media posts and in his cast bio.

Blake works as a Wildlife Manager and studied wildlife management throughout his time at university.

He volunteers to work with various endangered species and his social media account is filled with different photos and videos of him posing with a variety of animals.

Blake posed with owls, hawks, snakes and even a rhino.

In his posts, he provides educational information about the various species he works with as well as helpful links and resources for his followers to learn more about them and how to help them.

Blake Moynes is a cat lover

In addition to his love for wild animals, Blake has also posed with different pets such as his own dog and his family’s dogs.

In addition to posing with his squirrel-chasing, four-legged best friend, he also has posed with his mother’s two dogs.

However, it’s his post of his cat that has fans convinced that he is a perfect match for Katie.

He posed in a photo with his cat and wrote the caption, “It’s OK to be a cat guy.Tell me why it’s not.”

Kate has been extremely vocal about her love for her own pet cat, Tommy, and even admitted that it was hard for her not to bring him with her to film the season.

She has shared several photos and videos to social media of Tommy and expressed her love and obsession for her little fur baby.

It’s quite possible that Blake’s love for animals will be enough to win Katie over so he can join her other suitors in hopes of building a lasting relationship with her.

Fans can tune in to The Bachelorette tonight to find out what happens when Blake shows up to surprise Katie.

