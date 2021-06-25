The Bachelorette spoilers tease tension with Thomas, how Blake Moynes’ arrival came to be

Katie Thurston finds herself in the middle of more drama between the male contestants of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @ABC/Craig Sjodin

New spoilers from The Bachelorette tease tension between the remaining contestants and Thomas. The series will also drop a major bombshell on Katie, revealing how Blake Moynes’ arrival came to be.

In a new teaser video, The Bachelorette promises some major bombshells moving forward.

The men are seen as they agree to get their bodies waxed for the show.

In a voiceover, Katie says that each day the men are there, they are getting pushed out of their comfort zone.

Several of the male contestants claimed that Thomas will do anything to become the next star of The Bachelor. One said, “I am concerned, the dude is a terrible person.”

“He may be manipulating Katie, who knows exactly what he’s up to?” questioned another.

Thomas confronted again by the men

Viewers heard subsequent voiceovers which said Thomas did not deserve to be there. The contestants felt that by the time Thomas’ plan was found out by Katie, it would be too late.

As the other men piled on, Thomas admits that he has considered coming to Katie’s season to make a name for himself so that he could, maybe, become the next Bachelor.

And what is really surprising is that the other men claim that they aren’t there for that reason. We can’t imagine any of them would turn it down if offered.

That didn’t stop Thomas from confronting Katie to tell her how he “really” feels about her.

Katie’s journey is about to change

Bachelorette stars Thomas and Blake will compete for Katie Thurston’s heart this season. Pic credit: @ABC

In the same The Bachelorette sneak peek, Tayshia told viewers that this was Katie’s journey and this journey “was about to change.”

She spoke to Katie privately and said that someone from her past reached out to her and asked if he had a chance to win Katie’s heart.

The man was revealed to be Blake, a familiar face to The Bachelorette fans who initially appeared on Clare Crawley’s season but was derailed after Clare fell hard for Dale Moss. Blake stayed on after Tayshia Adams’ replaced Clare but attempts at finding love were thwarted. He was eliminated by Tayshia before the hometown dates during a December 2020 episode, and she ended up engaged to Zac Clark.

Now, Blake is shaking up Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and rumor has it, he may be wrecking plans for the other men after he arrives and tells Katie that he wants a chance too.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.