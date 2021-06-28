Here’s what we know about Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes. Pic credit: ABC

Previews of the newest episode of The Bachelorette teased that Blake Moynes would be showing up in hopes of winning over Katie Thurston but what do we know about him?

Blake made a previous appearance on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season, but did not end up with either of the women despite developing strong feelings for both of them.

Clare ended up leaving after only two weeks of filming when she fell in love with Dale Moss, leaving the remaining contestants stranded.

Tayshia Adams was brought in as the new lead but Blake was eliminated just prior to making it to hometown dates.

Now, Blake is set to make quite an entrance midway into Katie’s season.

Here’s what we know about The Bachelorette alum.

Who is Blake Moynes and what does he do for a living?

Blake Moynes is 29-years-old and hails from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

According to his ABC cast bio, he spent his time at university studying “every kind of wildlife management program he could get his hands on.”

He now works full-time as a Wildlife Manager, spending plenty of his days outdoors. Blake even volunteers with different endangered species on a yearly basis.

In several of his Instagram posts, Blake is seen posing with various wildlife and offering educational information about the different species of animals he works with.

He says his “dream woman is outdoorsy, beautiful, and fun.”

Blake expressed that he is one of the last ones in his friend group to settle down and while he has everything he’s desired in his professional life, he is hoping to find love and solidify his romantic life.

Will Katie allow Blake to stay?

While the preview of tonight’s episode shows Blake’s arrival, it’s still unknown whether Katie will allow him to stay or not. However, The Bachelorette spoilers seem to confirm a few things for us.

While Katie has admitted to speaking to Blake prior to the start of the season, she explained that it was fairly generic and that a lot of people typically reach out when people are eliminated from the show. Blake reportedly reached out once Katie left Matt James’s season.

Blake’s intentions have been called in to question, however, considering he has already fallen in love with two Bachelorette leads prior to trying his luck with Katie.

Nick Viall commented on Blake’s arrival during his appearance on Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast and said, “Blake is going to get crap, obviously, for someone who fell in love with Clare [Crawley]without validation, fell in love with Tayshia [Adams] without validation. So, when he’s [saying], ‘I’m in love with Katie,’ it’s fair to question [it].”

He added, “I don’t question that he believes what he says. I just kind of question, like, ‘Do you just kind of love hard, bro?’”

Katie’s current contestants, who have been vocal about the men they’ve felt are not there for the right reasons, will likely be unhappy to see Blake attempt to join them.

Fans can tune in to tonight’s episode to see Katie’s reaction and whether she allows Blake to remain on the show.

