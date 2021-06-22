Who wins The Bachelorette? Here’s who fans think Katie Thurston picks in the end

One Bachelorette fan claims to have inside info on who Katie Thurston gives her final rose to, and it comes with a twist. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette has kicked off into high gear and now that viewers have gotten to know the contestants, they’re wondering which one Katie Thurston ends up with in the end.

Katie has already shown that she has some early favorites like Greg Grippo, Connor Brennan, Justin Glaze and the two Micheals, Michael Allio and Michael Planeta.

While there have been spoilers that indicate who will likely be in the top four, no one has laid claim to know who wins the whole thing. Until now.

A fan revealed on Reddit that they have inside intel on who wins The Bachelorette and Katie’s heart.

One Bachelorette fan reveals there will be a twist

Katie seemingly will experience a pitfall that many other Bachelors and Bachelorettes have endured.

The fan shares that her number one choice will leave the show but instead of hopping a fence and chasing after him, she will go with another option.

“I have some confirmed info: Katie was crazy about Greg & she was going to pick him. But he does end up leaving. She ends up with Blake,” the Reddit user revealed.

Some Bachelor Nation members think this theory adds up and will be how The Bachelorette plays out.

“This makes complete sense and I felt like something like this was gonna happen,” one user replied. “Something about Greg rubs me the wrong way, and it doesn’t help that he’s an aspiring actor. I think Katie and Blake will be a really popular couple”

Another user theorized, “Maybe this is what she means when she said she fell in love multiple times…she’s going to say that she loved Blake also, so it’s ok to pick him instead. Plus when she said everything happened for a reason. I kinda believe this confirmation.”

Other users are annoyed that Katie potentially ended up with a Bachelorette veteran rather than one of the new contestants and claim that it was a “waste of a season.”

“What a waste of a season if she ends up with Blake. They literally could’ve just met on paradise I can’t,” the user vented.

Meanwhile, others aren’t convinced that the info is credible since the user didn’t list their source.

“Appreciate the info but considering the insiders on this sub had been wrong so many times. Kinda gotta take it with a grain of salt,” the user stated.

Others asked how this intel was “confirmed.”

Who will be in The Bachelorette top four?

There may be some truth behind this rumor since Reality Steve has projected that Greg and Blake will both be in her top four.

These are the two that Reality Steve has cemented from early on. He also recently added Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze to his top four projections.

However, Reality Steve has also been wrong before. He initially predicted that John Hersey would be in Katie’s top four, but he was eliminated in the most recent episode.

Viewers will just have to watch and see who wins Katie’s heart for themselves.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.