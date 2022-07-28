Katie Thurston begs Jesse Palmer to ‘stop the madness’ on The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston live-tweeted her thoughts on this week’s Bachelorette episode. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston had some choice words to say about this Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Katie, The Bachelorette Season 17’s leading lady, has been consecutively live-tweeting and sharing her thoughts on the current season of the hit ABC reality series.

Katie had quite a journey of her own while in the eye of the franchise — getting engaged to contestant Blake Moynes on the show, breaking up after six months, dating her other former contestant John Hersey, and recently calling that quits as well.

Season 19, which stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, first aired on July 11. This season marks the first in which the show will see two Bachelorettes the whole way through to the finale.

For any Bachelor Nation fans, it has been evident that there have been some uncomfortable moments while the show has been navigating the double-Bachelorette feature.

During this week’s episode, Gabby and Rachel felt it was time to put the power back into their own hands and create their own journies, rather than having the men choose who they preferred to date.

There was apparent confusion and uncertainty regarding navigating the new road the show was about to take — especially from host Jesse Palmer.

Katie Thurston called out Jesse Palmer to ‘stop the madness’ during episode

The timestamp of 9.54 p.m. on Katie’s Monday night tweet showed that her thoughts came during the episode’s confusing rose ceremony.

For the first time in Bachelor history, the two leads decided to hand out their own individual roses. However, some of the men that Rachel had decided to move forward with ended up rejecting her rose in the hopes of being chosen by Gabby instead.

Yes, yet again, putting the power back in the hands of the men.

As the plan seemingly backfired, it was clear that even the show’s host Jesse Palmer was confused about how to move forward with the situation.

Katie tweeted, “Jesse STOP THIS MADNESS,” along with a gif of a child smiling at the camera while a house goes up in flames behind them.

She added in another follow-up tweet to really solidify her thoughts — “THIS IS SO F**KING RUDE I HATE THIS.”

Pic credit: @katiethurston/Twitter

It’s no surprise that fans swooped in to agree with the former Bachelorette on her statement.

“Jesse acting like ‘omg this is so crazy idk how this is gonna work’ is driving me nuts,” one user tweeted.

Pic credit: @trulo910/Twitter

Bachelorette Rachel Recchia’s thoughts on Monday’s episode

Regarding the Bachelorettes, Rachel was not shy to share her thoughts on the men’s behavior Monday night.

The pilot took to Twitter to mock how the contestants treated the show.

“not the boys acting like this is a fantasy football draft,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @pilot_rachel/Twitter

She also retweeted a post by The Bachelorette Twitter account, which shared a quote that Gabby had said during the episode.

“I’m here to find a lifelong partner, I’m not here to teach dudes how to act,” Gabby said.

Pic credit: @BacheloretteABC/Twitter

Although it has been a windy road already, Gabby and Rachel will officially start their own individualized journies with separate groups of men next week.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.