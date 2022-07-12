Rachel Recchia teases lots of crying on upcoming season of The Bachelorette

Rachel Recchia may be shedding lots of tears on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Rachel Recchia returns to the franchise with The Bachelorette Season 19, as she and costar Gabby Windey take on the leading role.

When Rachel debuted on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, her emotional experience ended with lots of tears.

Rachel recently revealed fans should expect a lot more tears from her when The Bachelorette returns for its 19th season.

Rachel Recchia tells fans to ‘prepare to be sick’ of her crying

Rachel Recchia took to TikTok, where she shared a video while lounging in bed with a white robe.

The video teased lots of tears on The Bachelorette as Rachel wrote over the photo, “‘I can’t go another season with all of rachel’s crying,’”

Rachel then mouthed, “Ooh, prepare to be sick of me. Prepare right now to be sick of me.”

Rachel captioned the post, “big pisces energy coming your way.”

While Rachel acknowledged she’d be crying quite a bit during the season, it remains to be seen if some of those tears will be happy tears.

Why was Rachel crying on The Bachelor Season 26?

Rachel Recchia appeared to be an early frontrunner on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor; however, she still ended the season heartbroken.

Clayton caused Rachel to break down in tears during a dramatic rose ceremony after fantasy suites.

During the rose ceremony, Clayton revealed that he slept with Rachel and Gabby and was in love with both. He also revealed her was in love with his current girlfriend, Susie Evans.

Rachel’s wails could be heard throughout the venue as she struggled to grapple with Clayton’s news.

Despite being upset, Rachel and Gabby agreed to stick around and meet Clayton’s family after The Bachelor lead convinced them to stay.

Ultimately, Clayton decided he really did love Susie the most and broke up with Gabby and Rachel simultaneously.

Rachel was emotional yet again as she cried throughout the breakup and on the car ride home.

It appears that Rachel and Gabby’s emotional experience further strengthened their bond, and the ladies are now supporting each other as they navigate The Bachelorette’s first season with two leads.

While tears are in store this season, Gabby and Rachel have reassured that their friendship has remained intact, and they have been one another’s shoulder to lean on throughout the journey.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.