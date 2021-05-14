Katie Thurston apologized for an Instagram post she deemed offensive. Pic credit: ABC

Upcoming The Bachelorette lead Katie Thurston issued an apology for an Instagram post that was deemed insensitive by the LGBTQ+ community.

In the picture, Katie enjoyed a peck on the neck from former The Bachelor star Cassandra Suarez.

They sat under a sign that read, “Girls, girls, girls.”

In the caption, Katie wrote, “Whatever floats your boat.”

Katie, in typical fashion, was not being subtle at her message.

Cassandra added to the teasing in the comments section, writing, “So did Katie actually end up with me, yes or no?”

Many fans didn’t appreciate the “Girl Crush” vibes and called her out for queerbaiting in the comments section.

Others wondered if this was a not-so-subtle way of coming out as bisexual.

Katie clarified in the comments that she hasn’t come out as bi and wasn’t trying to with the picture.

“I did not intend for this picture to be a statement about my sexuality. This is simply a friendship post. I’ve never spoken publicly about my sexuality nor am I doing so with this picture,” she wrote. “Nothing but love for everyone.”

However, this wasn’t enough to quell fans and she has deleted the post. TV Shows Ace captured a screenshot of the pic.

Katie issues an apology

Katie issued an apology to LGTBQ+ community after she deleted the post.

“To my followers: I’ve removed my most recent post after realizing how many people from the LGBTQ+ I hurt. I am so sorry,” Katie’s story captured by E! News read.

In the apology, she admitted the post was offensive and proclaimed she would do better in the future.

“I’ve read the comments and better understand why my post was offensive,” she continued. “Will continue to learn from my mistakes. I want to always be an ally and today I’m sorry I let you down.”

Katie’s season of The Bachelorette is premiering soon

The controversy comes just ahead of the premiere of Katie’s season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette will return on June 7, and there is plenty to tune in for. The recent preview for the series teased shirtless men, cat costumes and of course, plenty of tears.

The season was filmed at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in New Mexico. Filming started in March and actually one week ahead of schedule.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stepped in as hosts after Chris stepped away from the franchise following the Rachael Kirkconnell racism controversy.

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.