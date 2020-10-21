Former Below Deck star Kate Chastain revealed that she would “probably” join The Real Housewives of New York if she was given the opportunity.

During an interview with Us Weekly, she explained that she believes her experience on Below Deck would serve her well and that RHONY would likely be a much more pleasant experience for her.

“It’s pretty much like Below Deck,” she told the outlet of RHONY. “You get to drink and talk about the people on the show in confessionals without the work … and you don’t have to wear a uniform, [so] that sounds great.”

Kate revealed that she has even brainstormed her own signature tagline. However, she addressed that she would need to revise it if she joined RHONY.

“My old tagline used to be: I may have a resting bitch face, but that’s the only part of me that’s ever resting,” she said. “But since I stopped yachting, I’m doing a lot of resting.”

Likeliness of Kate becoming a Real Housewife

Kate isn’t the only one who thinks she’d be a good fit for RHONY.

Fans have been speculating about her joining the franchise ever since the Florida native left Below Deck and moved to New York City.

Some fans have even been actively petitioning for her to join RHONY.

Other Bravolebrities have even mistaken her for a Real Housewife before.

She explained during her interview with Us Weekly that she tricked Southern Charm star, Austen Kroll, into believing she was on a fictional version of the Housewives franchise.

“Austen and I had a little moment at BravoCon where he asked me what show I was on and I told him, Housewives of Thailand, and he was, like, ‘Really, seriously?’ [He] believed me,” she recalled. “Since then he had a good laugh about it, and he had a good sense of humor about it.”

So Kate becoming a Real Housewife certainly isn’t out of the realm of possibilities.

Kate’s decision to leave Below Deck

Kate joined Below Deck on Season 2 as the chief stewardess under Captain Lee. She quickly became a fan favorite and led her team to success season after season.

It wasn’t until Season 7 the Kate began to have serious issues with her other crewmates. After vicious attacks from her male crewmates on the deck crew, Kate finally decided she had enough of the sea life and announced that she’d be leaving after six seasons on the show.

She wrote her official goodbye to the show on a playful Instagram post, poking fun at Meghan and Prince Harry’s departure from their Royal titles.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land-based role. I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen,” she captioned a picture of her posing with one hand on her hip surrounded by the words “Live Your Best Life.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus at Bravo.