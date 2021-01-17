Kate Chastain and Josiah Carter talk surprises and regrets while filming Below Deck

Kate Chastain is by far the most recognizable cast member on Below Deck having earned her stripes over six years of being on the show.

However, the opinionated blonde handed over her chief stew crown last season and has since taken her talents to other TV ventures.

While Chastain has become a seasoned pro in the world of reality TV, this wasn’t always the case.

And the Below Deck alum is sharing some surprising moments about her time on the show along with some of her regrets.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kate was joined by another familiar face, Josiah Carter.

He joined the show in Season 6 and became fast friends with the chief stew.

So they chatted with the media outlet and shared some nostalgic stories about their time on Below Deck.

They also dished about some things that caught them by surprise.

Kate and Josiah talk about filming Below Deck

For Kate, the size of the Below Deck production crew came as a quite shock to her.

And while the yacht was large things got a bit cramped behind the scenes.

“It’s a yacht but the yacht gets smaller and smaller the more people are on it,” noted Chastain.

She assumed there would only be a cameraman and few others, but that certainly wasn’t the case.

“There are 75 people on [the] production crew. I thought it was gonna be like six. Like a guy with a camera and, like, maybe a director. I didn’t know what entertainment world even really was,” confessed the former chief stew.

Josiah noted a similar sentiment regarding how he thought things would be behind the scenes.

“I kinda thought oh I’d just go on the boat and…there’d be like one or two camera people following us around,” said the U.K native.

What do they regret?

During the interview, the Below Deck alums also shared something they regret during their time in yachting.

“I have never gone down the slide,” declared Kate. “…I have never done it.”

The infamous slide has become one of the favorite toys for charter guests throughout the eight seasons of the show.

And some of the cast members have had their own share of fun on the giant toy as well.

However, the 38-year-old never took a swing at it, and now she’s having regrets about missing out on that bit of fun.

And as a matter of fact, Josiah shares the same sentiment.

“That’s what I was gonna say,” interjected the former second stew when Chastain mentioned never going on the slide.

He added, “I have never done a slide and I’ve never jumped off a boat.”

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.