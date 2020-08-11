Kalani Faagata threatens to block 90 Day Fiance fans who suggest Asuelu or her sons might be autistic

Asuelu Pulaa of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is not having a good season.

First, Asuelu took criticism from fans for wanting to visit his native Samoa amidst a measles outbreak. His younger son Kennedy was too young to be vaccinated at the time.

Viewers thought that Asuelu’s grumpy reaction to his wife Kalani’s refusal to endanger her children was immature and thoughtless. His sexist comments about the family pediatrician didn’t help his case.

After the Samoa trip was canceled, Kalani and Asuelu decided to visit Asuelu’s mom and sisters in Washington state. Fans then turned their attention to Asuelu’s family.

When Asuelu’s mother demanded that he bring her $1,000 on his visit- despite Asuelu working only part-time at a yogurt shop- viewers were shocked at her entitlement.

Asuelu’s behavior during the trip, which was documented in last night’s episode, raised further questions about the reality star.

Viewers questioned Asuelu’s behavior on social media

Many 90 Day Fiance fans have expressed their dislike for Asuelu, but some have raised more serious accusations about him.

Quite a few fans have asked whether Asuelu has autism. One viewer tweeted about their suspicions back when Asuelu first appeared on the show, saying, “Speaking from experience, as we have a family member that is #autistic, I think maybe #Asuelu might be in the #SPECTRUM. I had thought it was a lack of #education, but the way he speaks and fails to make eye contact, even in interviews, that he might have a problem.”

Fans have continued to echo that thought ever since.

Some viewers expressed similar thoughts much more harshly. “Legit question,” one tweeted. “Is Asuelu developmentally disabled or is it just an age/cultural thing? He literally acts like an impulsive 12 year old child.”

Kalani came to her husband’s defense

Kalani, frustrated by the internet rumors, took to Instagram to explain her husband’s behavior and defend him from allegations of being “slow.”

“It wouldn’t be logical for the people of Samoa to diagnose Americans as ‘mentally disabled’ or ‘autistic’ based on their inability to speak the Samoan language, as well as their inability to execute Samoan customs, right?” she began.

“So, why do so many of you feel comfortable assessing someone from a different country and culture, based on your American ideals of normalcy?”

Kalani made it clear that what viewers perceive as Asuelu being “slow” is just him having difficulty adjusting to the English language and American culture. She made it clear that she doesn’t want any google-educated “experts” to give her advice about her family.

“Starting today, I’m blocking anyone that ‘lovingly’ messages me to have my kids and Asuelu assessed. My mom worked in that field for almost 20 years- I’d trust her assessments over people who, ironically, can’t even differentiate between homophones yet have the audacity to judge others based on their grasp of the English language.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.