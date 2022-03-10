Kaitlyn Bristowe defends Clayton Echard’s decision to sleep with multiple women

Kaitlyn Bristowe urges viewers not to judge Clayton Echard too harshly. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe came to Clayton Echard’s defense after viewers slammed him for his Fantasy Suite date decisions.

Kaitlyn said that intimacy is an important part of the process and should not be judged, adding that the women should have set boundaries with The Bachelor earlier.

Bachelor Nation had a lot of thoughts after Clayton and Susie Evans broke up over his decision to sleep with the other two women.

However, The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn urged viewers not to judge Clayton while he was making a “life-altering decision.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe defended Clayton Echard after he slept with multiple women

Kaitlyn took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts with fans while watching the episode.

“You fall in love with more than one person, so why would you not be intimate with more than one person when you’re trying to find the person to spend the rest of your life with,” Kaitlyn said. “Why do we judge so hard on this?”

She went on to say that it was important for Bachelor Nation leads to take each relationship as far as they can go to see which is the best fit.

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe said Clayton Echard’s contestants should have explained their boundaries earlier

Kaitlyn also said that although she doesn’t like people’s feelings getting hurt, the women should have conveyed their boundaries to Clayton before the Fantasy Suite dates.

As for when contestants should bring this issue up, Kaitlyn suggested that when they begin to fall in love with the lead, these conversations should be had.

The former Bachelorette doubled down on her claim even further by sharing an old clip of herself as a contestant on the show, explaining to Chris Soules that she would not blame him for sleeping with the other women.

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn did appear to have some doubts about Clayton’s actions when she ended the story by saying, “I spoke too soon didn’t I?”

The TV personality was likely referring to Clayton Echard’s controversial treatment of Susie Evans after she told him she didn’t think she could continue their relationship.

Kaitlyn also teased that she has interviewed Clayton and will soon be sharing more of his perspective about the events that went down with fans and viewers.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.