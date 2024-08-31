Kailyn Lowry leaves Teen Mom fans ‘speechless’ as she shares traumatizing confessions

Kailyn Lowry opened up about her traumatic upbringing in a video that has since gone viral.

The Teen Mom alum got candid about her childhood, revealing stories of illness, kidnapping, assault, and losing her virginity.

Kailyn recorded herself participating in the candy salad trend while dumping candy in a bowl and sharing some tidbits about her early life.

“My name is Kail, and when I was 6 months old, I was kidnapped, brought to Texas, and my mom found me in the hospital with pneumonia,” she began, adding, “And I brought the Swedish Fish,” as she dumped the candy into the bowl.

Next, Kailyn revealed that at 9 years old, she woke up with a “strange man” in her bed and admitted she had “no idea” how he got there, who he was, or where he ended up afterward.

Kailyn continued her chronological confessions, adding that at 10 years old, she walked to her uncle’s house in search of food after not seeing her mom for days.

At 11 years old, Kailyn claimed her babysitter snorted cocaine in her presence, and as a 14-year-old, she “lost [her] virginity on a sidewalk without even knowing what sex was.”

Kailyn’s traumatic experiences continued into her teenage years. She shared that her mom, Suzi Irwin, signed over custody of her to her boyfriend’s parents, telling her that “absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

Kailyn didn’t meet her biological father until she was 17, and at 19, she was sexually assaulted by someone she knew.

Kailyn told her TikTok followers that the assault resulted in her needing repairs done by a plastic surgeon, but she never reported it because she “felt bad” and wasn’t sure if the perpetrator “meant to do it.”

In the TikTok’s caption, Kailyn wrote, “My villain origin story.”

Kailyn’s video garnered more than 570,000 likes and more than 10,000 comments.

Many fans expressed disbelief and compassion for the former reality TV star.

Teen Mom fans show support for Kailyn and admit they were ‘speechless’ hearing her stories

“I’m jordan and I’m speechless, I brought the popcorn,” wrote one TikTok user.

Another added, “I hope everyone that misunderstands you sees this.”

A follower named Erica admitted she was “traumatized” by Kailyn’s video.

“😂 I’m sorry!” Kailyn responded.

Jennifer Mejias commented, “My name is Jennifer, and I brought the gasps everytime you said something new.”

One of Kailyn’s supporters told her she “broke the cycle” and called her an “amazing mom” in their comment.

Kailyn appreciated the compliment, responding, “Thank you 🙏🏼 😭.”

Kailyn’s complicated relationship with her mom, Suzi

Although she has a broken relationship with her mom, Kailyn has admitted that she misses her.

In 2022, during an Instagram Q&A, Kailyn told her followers that despite her mom abandoning her; she always wanted a mother.

“[Suzi] was never a mom to me but oddly, yes, I miss her,” Kailyn wrote.

“And I say oddly because I’ve always said you can’t miss what you never had,” she continued. “But I want a mom. I wish I had a mom – not even for me. But a grandmother for my kids.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.