Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry talks returning to law school, missing her estranged mom Suzi

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry opened up to her fans about her estranged mother Suzi Irwin and her plans to re-enroll in law school.

Since Kail stepped away from filming for Teen Mom 2 after 11 years with MTV, she has shifted her focus, both personally and professionally.

In addition to hosting three podcasts, Kail founded the KILLR podcast network earlier this year and recently signed a $2 million contract alongside her Coffee Convos co-host, Lindsie Chrisley.

Teen Mom 2 viewers watched Kail struggle but persevere as a 17-year-old high school student pregnant with her first child, son Isaac.

Despite becoming a teen mom, Kail graduated high school, earned a degree in Mass Communications from Delaware State University, became a New York Times Bestselling Author, and successfully launched her podcasting career, in addition to other business ventures along the way, including earning some cash as a social media influencer.

What else is impressive about Kail’s success is that she did it all without the support of her mom, Suzi, who was mostly absent in her life and struggled with alcoholism.

Kail Lowry opens up about mom Suzi Irwin, returning to law school

Recently, Kail opened up about her non-existent relationship with her mom during an Instagram Stories Q&A. One of her followers asked, “Do you ever miss your mom?”

Kail answered, “This is such a complex question. She was never a mom to me but oddly, yes, I miss her. And I say oddly because I’ve always said you can’t miss what you never had. But I want a mom. I wish I had a mom – not even for me. But a grandmother for my kids.”

Last year, Kail told her Instagram followers that her mom was “dead weight” and that she didn’t regret cutting ties with her.

Moving on to a different topic in subsequent slides, Kail opened up about her five-year plan, which includes going back to law school.

“What’s your personal goal/plan for the next 5 years,” asked another of Kail’s followers.

Kail simply replied, “law school,” before disclosing why her plans got thwarted. Noting that she wants to start focusing on her personal goals, Kail said that going back to law school is something she’s wanted to do for a “long time.”

“I started studying in 2019 but then got pregnant with [Creed] so I would love to actually dive back in when he starts [kindergarten].”

Kail likely knows a thing or two about law

Kail likely got a lesson or two in law last year after she filed a defamation of character suit against her former Teen Mom 2 castmate, Briana DeJesus.

A judge ruled in Briana’s favor, dismissing the case. Despite the ruling not going the way she’d hoped and spending over $200,000 on the lawsuit — $120,000 of that in a check to Briana — Kail said she doesn’t regret it.

“I actually don’t regret it because I stood up for myself,” Kail told Nick Viall during an April 2022 episode of The Viall Files. “I felt like I was taking, just like, a lot and I stood up for myself. So, ultimately if nothing else that’s what I got out of it.”

