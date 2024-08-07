Teen Mom: How many kids does Kailyn Lowry have?

Kailyn Lowry has grown her family quite a bit since her Teen Mom debut in 2010.

When the former reality TV star-turned-podcaster was introduced to MTV viewers on 16 and Pregnant, she was expecting her first child.

Kailyn and her first ex, Jo Rivera, welcomed a son, Isaac, together in 2010.

Kailyn and Jo broke up, and several years later, she began dating her now ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn and Javi share one son, Lincoln, born in 2013.

Shortly before Kailyn and Javi’s 2017 divorce, the single mom of two began dating Chris Lopez.

Kailyn shares seven children between four men

Kailyn and Chris’ hot and heavy, up-and-down romance didn’t last long, but they ended up having two children together: son Lux, born in 2017, and son Creed, born in 2020.

After Kailyn and Chris’ relationship fizzled out, she moved on with a new man, her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Kailyn and Elijah have been dating since 2022, and the couple shares three children.

Kailyn went to great lengths to hide her pregnancies while dating Elijah, and for the most part, she managed to keep her buns in the oven under wraps despite speculation she was pregnant.

Her and Elijah’s first child, son Rio, was born in November 2022, and they welcomed their twins, daughter Valley and son Verse, in late 2023.

So, in case you lost count, Kailyn has seven children: 14-year-old Isaac, 10-year-old Lincoln, 7-year-old Lux, 4-year-old Creed, 1-year-old Rio, and 9-month-old twins Verse and Valley.

Here’s everything we know about Kailyn’s seven kids.

Isaac Elliott Rivera

Kailyn was just 17 years old when she welcomed her firstborn, Isaac.

Teen Mom 2 chronicled Kailyn’s pregnancy, Isaac’s birth, and Kailyn’s breakup with Isaac’s dad, Jo.

Isaac is starting high school later this year and has appeared on his mom’s podcast, Barely Famous.

Isaac also recently learned American Sign Language and hopes to be a writer someday.

On Isaac’s 13th birthday, Kailyn commemorated her eldest son on Instagram, writing, “We have literally grown up together, but in some ways he’s even more grown than I am.”

Lincoln Marshall Marroquin

Kailyn’s second-born son, Lincoln, is a “nurturer” who loves sports like his dad, Javi.

During an episode of her podcast, Barely Famous, Kailyn shared, “Lincoln’s very much into sports,” adding that he’s especially into football and basketball.

Kailyn also said that Lincoln is a doting brother to his siblings.

“I don’t even know how to describe it,” she said during her podcast. “He is the best big brother in the entire world.”

Lux Russell Lopez

On August 5, 2017, Kailyn welcomed her and Chris Lopez’s first son, Lux, meaning she officially had children by three different men at the time.

She admitted to PEOPLE that co-parenting with three fathers was “Just kind of hard.”

Shortly after Lux’s birth, Kailyn admitted, “I’m open to more kids, but I’m not going to try right now. Right now, I’m pretty good where I’m at. But, yeah, one day.”

Creed Romello Lopez

“One day” turned out to be July 30, 2020, when Lux’s little brother, Creed, was born.

Kailyn was open about considering an abortion while pregnant with Creed, whose name means “guiding principle.”

Ultimately, though, Kailyn was happy she decided to keep the pregnancy.

“I’m happy he’s here,” she said of her newborn. “I love him so much.”

Rio Scott

Kailyn had already received an onslaught of criticism for having children with three men, so when news broke that she was pregnant again with another man’s baby, her critics went wild.

Kailyn hid her pregnancy with her son, Rio, born in November 2022.

She ignored questions and rumors surrounding her pregnancy, but nearly a year after Rio’s birth, she came clean during a podcast episode.

“I had baby Rio last year, as has been circulating through the media,” she admitted. “And I just wasn’t ready to talk about it. I didn’t want to announce it. I kind of wanted to have some private time in my life.”

Luckily for Kailyn, her fifth child, Rio, was a breeze.

“He’s the world’s greatest baby. Like, if all my babies were like this, I’d have 10 more,” she admitted.

Verse Scott

In late 2023, Kailyn and Elijah welcomed fraternal twins, a brother and sister, Verse and Valley.

The twins were born five weeks prematurely and spent some time in the NICU.

Earlier this year, Kailyn explained how she came up with Valley and Verse’s names.

Valley Scott

Verse was derived from Iverson, the name her sports-loving son Lincoln suggested, and Valley’s name came from the town she grew up in, Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this year, Kailyn explained how she came up with the twins’ names.

“[It] really shaped a big part of who I am and it’s a huge part of why I am where I am today, and so I really liked Valley. I feel like it’s not super different. It’s still a name you can grow with. It’s not too weird.”

So, does Kailyn plan on adding to her ever-growing brood? It looks as though she took measures to ensure that her family is complete.

Following her C-section with Verse and Valley, Kailyn revealed during Barely Famous that she had her tubes tied.

“They cut my tubes out. I don’t regret it,” she told her listeners.

“But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again, it wouldn’t have upset me,” she added.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.