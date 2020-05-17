Kailyn Lowry gets slammed on Twitter again for comparing herself to Khloé Kardashian

Twitter is yet again having a field day with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, this time for her recent tweet comparing herself to Khloé Kardashian regarding being pregnant with baby number four.

Rumors recently started swirling that Khloé, 35, is pregnant with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s child, which she quickly shot down on her own Twitter account.

“I don’t go on social platforms these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” Khloé tweeted on May 13.

“The sick and hurtful things people say. I am so disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” Khloe continued.

But Kail, 28, who is 30 weeks pregnant with her fourth child and the second with ex Chris Lopez, must not have seen that tweet, because that same day, she decided to compare herself to the E! star by posting a photo of a Hollywood Gossip article speculating about Khloé’s alleged pregnancy.

She wrote, “I guess me and Khloe are the same CLOWN lol,” in response to another tweet she wrote that said, “I guess me and Khloe are the same person LOL.”

I guess me and Khloe are the same CLOWN lol https://t.co/BC0Fjkfvnb — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 13, 2020

Many fans, however, couldn’t have disagreed more and were quick to tell her so.

Kailyn Lowry gets called out in Twitter comments

If Kail expected a unanimous agreement, she was quickly disappointed.

“Except you cheated on your boyfriends in the past and slept with numerous guys you’re the best mommy ever,” one person tweeted.

“You’re just the Jerry Springer version!” commented another.

“Girl, you’ll never be a Khloe,” another person wrote.

“At least Tristan has a job,” another pointed out.

Other fans, however, were quick to jump to her defense, calling out other commenters for their negativity, while also telling Kail that she’s a “great mom” and to ignore the haters.

Kailyn’s reaction to her haters

Kail, meanwhile, seemed to take the comments in stride, following up with one or two of her own. When one person commented, “Mmmm no babe you got three baby daddies,” Kail replied, “Literally missed the point but OK.”

She also commented that she was “just here for the jokes.”

Literally missed the point. But ok — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 13, 2020

Kail moves on with more tweets about pregnant reality celebs

Kail certainly seems to be on a pregnancy news kick with the Kardashians lately. The next day, Kail posted another Hollywood Gossip article of a rumored pregnant Kardashian, only this time it was Kourtney, not Khloé. She also posted an article that same day of Khloe’s emotional reaction to the pregnancy rumors.

While Kail is certainly no stranger to getting backlash for her tweets, she always seems to bounce back, and it certainly hasn’t stopped her from posting several tweets a day on anything and everything from throwback vacation photos to polls and many clickbait articles that so many Teen Mom stars have been sharing for quite some time now.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to MTV later this year.