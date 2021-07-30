Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry and Chris Lopez celebrate son Creed’s first birthday

Kail Lowry and baby daddy Chris Lopez wished their son Creed a happy first birthday. Pic credit: MTV

Happy birthday, Creed! Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry’s youngest son, Creed Romello, turned one year old, and she and his father Chris Lopez wished him a happy birthday.

Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez, who shares both of his parents’ surnames, celebrated his first birthday on Friday, July 30.

Creed is the youngest of Kail’s four sons and joins siblings Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, and Lux, 3. Kail shares Isaac with Jo Rivera and shares Lincoln with Javi Marroquin.

Kail Lowry and Chris Lopez wish their son Creed a happy first birthday

Kail took to Instagram to wish Creed a happy first birthday and shared a montage of pictures and video of the adorable toddler. Kail included a caption that read, “Happy birthday my baby is really ONE! @creedlowrylopez.”

Creed’s dad, Chris Lopez, also paid tribute to his son’s first birthday on his own Instagram account. Chris shared several pics and videos of Creed and his brother, Lux, and captioned them, “Happy 1st Birthday to my baby boy LoLo.”

Creed also has his own Instagram page, where Kail posted a pic of him and the caption, “Birthday boyyyyyyyy.”

In her Instagram stories, Kail recorded big brother Lux singing Happy Birthday to his baby brother in another adorable video.

Kail gave birth to Creed in her Middletown, Delaware home, which she recently sold. The house held happy memories for Kail because of Creed’s home birth, but also negative memories because of her failed relationship with Chris.

Although Kail originally said she didn’t want Chris present for Creed’s birth, she later had a change of heart and allowed him to attend.

Creed’s parents Kail and Chris struggle to get along

Although Kail and Chris’s romantic relationship didn’t last, they’ve been working on co-parenting their two sons, Lux and Creed.

Kail recently revealed that she and Chris are required to attend court-ordered therapy, during her appearance on part one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

Although Kail and Chris try to put their kids first, the two can’t seem to leave each other alone. Kail recently shared a screenshot of a text in which Chris told her, “You getting the kids Saturday so please cut your s**t go be a c**t to someone else[.]”

Chris later regretted calling Kail expletives and told his followers, “I shouldn’t have said it.”

On an episode of Teen Mom 2 this season, Kail admitted that she couldn’t “justify” Chris’s custody proposal, which requested he get Lux and Creed for the entire summer.

Teen Mom 2 fans recently called out Kail for “favoring” her other sons over Creed, which Kail denied. The mom of four also admitted earlier this year that Creed is the reason she may not have any more kids.

Teen Mom 2 fans can catch part two of the reunion special on Tuesday, August 3 at 8/7c on MTV.