Teen Mom 2 Reunion: Kail Lowry reveals she and baby daddy Chris Lopez are to attend court-ordered therapy

Kail Lowry and her ex Chris Lopez are scheduled to court-ordered therapy. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry appeared on part one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special and revealed that she and her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, are required to attend court-ordered therapy.

For Kail’s sit-down segment with hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa on the big couch, a clip played from an episode of this season’s Teen Mom 2.

Kail Lowry watched back her scenes with Chris Lopez on Teen Mom 2

In the episode, Kail and her ex, Chris Lopez, exchanged playful jabs with each other during drop-off for their kids, Lux and Creed. It was a rare moment, seeing Chris on the show, as he’s made it clear he doesn’t want to be filmed for Teen Mom 2.

Chris got in Kail’s car at one point and joked around with the cameras, stroking his beard and saying, “Y’all actually be wanting me in here. Too bad, f**k y’all.”

During the same clip, Chris and Kail could be heard but not seen when they discussed changing their custody arrangement. Kail wanted to settle their differences outside of court, but ultimately, a judge ruled on the case, which Kail couldn’t discuss on the show.

Kail said it’s ‘tough’ getting along with all of her baby daddies

After the clip played, Kail said it was “Probably the most accurate portrayal of my life in a long time,” and explained that she “literally” can’t get along with all three of her baby daddies simultaneously.

Kail admitted that she, her kids, and her three baby daddies — Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez — do the best they can, but said it’s still “tough.”

Kail hopes therapy will makes things ‘better’ between her and Chris

Kail also opened up about therapy and revealed that she’s been receiving treatment for 18 months now and that it helps her take accountability for co-parenting mistakes.

“Um, you know, I think the thing about therapy is that you have to go when you’re ready and you’re willing to do the work. And part of that is not just telling your side, it’s telling the whole side of — telling everything about something that you did,” Kail told Dr. Drew.

“Most of the time, I don’t want to hear that I’m wrong. I want to hear someone that is hearing my side of it. But in therapy, she gives me perspective,” Kail added, noting that she is learning to also see things from the perspectives of Jo, Javi, and Chris.

Kail disclosed that she and Chris went to court to settle their custody issue (which is legally in place for two years) and also revealed that they “have court-ordered therapy, but we have not started yet.”

The MTV star admitted that she sees progress between herself and Chris when it comes to co-parenting and said that she hopes “If and when we go to therapy, that it will, just, be better.”

Fans can catch part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special next Tuesday, August 3 at 8/7c on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.